These Hooded Blankets Will Help You Cut Down on Heating Costs

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Winter is well and truly here, folks. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve got the extreme urge to curl up on the couch with a variety of snacks within reach and binge-watch everything from Stranger Things 4 through to Everything I Know About Love. All you need now is a hooded blanket.

Hooded blankets, Oddies, Snuggies, Comfys, oversized hoodies, whatever you wanna call them have really taken off over the last few years. And while lockdown and working from home might be to blame, it’s easy to see why they aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Plus, they’re a great way to help cut down on heating costs as they start to rise.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of them just in time for winter. Bonus points, some of them are even on sale right now.

The Oodie

Krispy Kreme Oodie, $104 (usually, $129)

To say Oodie has a cult-following is putting it lightly. Crafted from only the softest, most cuddly-soft materials, each Oodie is made from toasty-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, Toastytek flannel fleece on the outside. They were designed to be fully machine washable (a dream), and are one size fits most hooded blankets. Once you own one, fans of the brand reckon you’ll never want to take it off.

The best part though is that they come in a range of different themes, you can snuggle up in everything from foodie-themed ones (think Krispy Kreme and Avocado Oodies) right through to animal-themed ones (think unicorns and penguins Oodies).

Where to buy: Oodie ($104, usually $129)

The Comfy

The Comfy, $59.99

You might recognise this comfy from its Shark Tank debut. The Comfy is a huge, one-size-fits-all hooded blanket that combines an ultrasoft, microfiber exterior with a luxurious, sherpa-lined interior to make you think a cloud is hugging you.

You can choose from a range of different Comfy colourways including blue, blush, black, grey and green camo.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59.99)

Cotton On’s Snugglet

Cotton On Snugglet, $30 (usually $59.99)

Cosying up on the couch to watch your favourite TV series in winter has never been easier with these oversized hoodies. They come in seven different unisex patterns and are basically half-price right now.

Where to buy: Cotton On ($30, usually $59.99)