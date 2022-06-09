The Best EOFY Clothing Sales Worth Your Time and Wardrobe Space

The fact that the end of the financial year coincides with winter can only mean one thing — a new winter wardrobe. And thanks to all the massive EOFY clothing sales, our wish list is a mile long.

Big-named brands and retailers like Net-a-Porter, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Myer and more are starting to drop their EOFY deals across almost every category from fashion and beauty through to homewares, fitness and tech — making it the perfect time of year to refresh your winter wardrobe.

Everything from cosy cardigans and puffer jackets, to jeans and joggers, are slashed by up to 50% from now until the end of June. Of course, each sale period will differ depending on where you’re shopping, so be sure to check details while you shop. That said, it’s likely that more and more sales will pop up until the end of the month, too.

And because we might have a slight online shopping addiction, we’ve hunted down all the best fashion sales happening right now.

The Best EOFY Clothing Sales 2022

Leset Camel Ali Ribbed-Knit Cardigan, $108.04 (usually, $154.34)

This cropped cardigan from Leset is made from a spun in a ribbed stitch with stretch to give it a close-fitting silhouette. It pairs perfectly with blue denim jeans and sneakers for winter.

THE ICONIC — 60% off select items

Nike Sportswear Washed Out Jersey Pants, $77 (usually, $110)

If you’re looking for a new pair of slouchy trackie pants to mooch around the house in, these ones from Nike are it.

Dr Martins Chelsea Black Platform Boot, $231 (usually, $330)

’70s fashion is well and truly making a comeback with the Dr Martens Chelsea boot. This unisex boot is a slick, effortless, and versatile boot that works with literally everything from dresses to jeans.

Element Craftman Light Jacket, $75 (usually, $149.99)

This workwear meets streetwear jacket from Element is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Layer up, boys!

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%, $189.99 (usually $270)

If you’ve pounded the pavement a little too hard and are in the market for a pair of fresh kicks, why not shop Nike’s EOFY sale. Our top pick is the Nike Air Zoom Tempos.

Long Sleeve Stripe Knit Polo, $30 (usually, $59.99)

Add a comfy pop of colour to your winter wardrobe with this long sleeve stripe knit from Cotton On. It comes in two delicious colourways and pairs perfectly with denim.

ASOS — Up to 30% off sale items

ASOS Design Jumper, $47.75 (usually, $56)

We’re clearly obsessed with open collared jumpers for winter, and this knitted one from ASOS is on our must-buy list.

Moonlight Long Gown, $45 (usually, $69.99)

Minimise the chill of cool winter mornings with the Moonlight Long Gown. It’s warm, cosy, and feels like those hotel robes you dream about, only softer.

Epiq Men’s 600 Fill Down Jacket, $179.98 (usually, $349.98)

If a puffer jacket is on your winter shopping list, now is the time to smash that ‘add to cart’ button. This down jacket from Kathmandu is now $170 off RRP.

Charlotte Patchwork Cropped Denim Jacket, $25 (usually $90)

This patchwork denim jacket is both oversized and cropped, so you can pair it with high waisted bottoms

Oodie — Up to 50% off select Oodies

Black Oodie, $84 (usually, $109)

If you don’t own an Oodie yet, politely, what are you doing? One of these babies will be your best friend in winter.

More EOFY clothing sales 2022:

Keen to explore all the EOFY sales? Head over here to shop our running roundup.