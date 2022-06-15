How This Aussie Turned Her Homebaking Into a Career

What is the secret to baking a perfect cake?

Have your milk, butter and eggs at room temperature — anything that’s liquid, particularly butter — definitely have them at room temperature because when you go to mix them if they’re cold, they’ll look as though they’re separating and curdling in the bowl and it’s just not a fun thing.

Take your time and slow down. It’s like the classic tortoise vs hare. If you just slow down, look over your recipe, prep all your ingredients, and make sure you put a timer on when you set the oven, the result will be much better than you just bulldozing through and getting to the end. Slow down and read over what you actually have to do.

Oven temperatures — once again, low and slow wins the race. We bake our cakes at like 140 degrees whereas most recipes will say 160, so we go a little bit lower and a bit slower.

What has been your favourite cake creation so far?

That’s a tough one, I feel like I’ve done so many over my time. I made this big vintage wedding cake that was this big three-tier vintage wedding cake. It was blue and white and absolutely stunning.