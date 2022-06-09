Grab the Biggest Trolly, Aldi Has a 70-Inch TV Going For Cheap

New TV models are officially in season, but if you’ve been holding out for a cheaper television to enter the market, ALDI may have the answer to your prayers. ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys range includes a bunch of affordable home electronics including a massive TV.

ALDI’s Home Electrical Special Buys range will arrive on Saturday, June 18, so get your shopping lists out.

The sale encompasses a range of home electronics with everything from TVs to home appliances like washing machines and a stick vacuum.

The star of the show is the 70-inch 4K UHD television which will cost you under $700. The TV features 4K resolution, HDR and is powered by WebOS, giving you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Stan., and YouTube.

Of course, there’s also an air fryer in the sale, so if you haven’t gotten one by now (how?) now is your chance.

ALDI’s Home Electrical Special Buys

To help you prepare for your shopping spree, we’ve rounded up the best deals from ALDI’s electronics sale. Here’s what’s on offer:

Indoor Antenna – $29.99

1.7L Glass Kettle – $34.99

8.5L Digital Air Fryer – $89.99

2.0 Channel Soundbar – $99.99

Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $139

7kg Clothes Dryer – $199

12 Place Stainless Steel Dishwasher – $299

10kg Top Load Washing Machine – $349

8kg Front Load Washing Machine with Wi Fi Function – $349

Viomi SE Robot Vacuum – $349

70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with webOS – $699

I don’t know about you but I’m regretting forking out so much money on my current TV right now.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in-demand so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

Once you’ve picked up your fancy new tellie did you know ALDI also has award-winning beer now? Pick some up on your way out.

