Level Up Your Life

Grab the Biggest Trolly, Aldi Has a 70-Inch TV Going For Cheap

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 48 mins ago: June 10, 2022 at 9:29 am -
Filed to:4K TV
aldishopping
Grab the Biggest Trolly, Aldi Has a 70-Inch TV Going For Cheap
Image: ALDI/Getty

New TV models are officially in season, but if you’ve been holding out for a cheaper television to enter the market, ALDI may have the answer to your prayers. ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys range includes a bunch of affordable home electronics including a massive TV.

ALDI’s Home Electrical Special Buys range will arrive on Saturday, June 18, so get your shopping lists out.

The sale encompasses a range of home electronics with everything from TVs to home appliances like washing machines and a stick vacuum.

The star of the show is the 70-inch 4K UHD television which will cost you under $700. The TV features 4K resolution, HDR and is powered by WebOS, giving you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Stan., and YouTube.

Of course, there’s also an air fryer in the sale, so if you haven’t gotten one by now (how?) now is your chance.

ALDI’s Home Electrical Special Buys

To help you prepare for your shopping spree, we’ve rounded up the best deals from ALDI’s electronics sale. Here’s what’s on offer:

  • Indoor Antenna – $29.99
  • 1.7L Glass Kettle – $34.99
  • 8.5L Digital Air Fryer – $89.99
  • 2.0 Channel Soundbar – $99.99
  • Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $139
  • 7kg Clothes Dryer – $199
  • 12 Place Stainless Steel Dishwasher – $299
  • 10kg Top Load Washing Machine – $349
  • 8kg Front Load Washing Machine with Wi Fi Function – $349
  • Viomi SE Robot Vacuum – $349
  • 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with webOS – $699

I don’t know about you but I’m regretting forking out so much money on my current TV right now.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in-demand so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

Once you’ve picked up your fancy new tellie did you know ALDI also has award-winning beer now? Pick some up on your way out.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.