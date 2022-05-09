You Can Now Get a Bunch of Pokémon Games for Way Less Money

Pokémon is one of Nintendo’s cash cows. Sword and Shield are among the best-selling games of the Switch, which itself is one of the best-selling systems in video game history. So when a rare sale on Pokémon games comes around, you better be on top of it.

As it happens, Nintendo is more than happy to sell you Pokémon games for full price even years after release. However, if you close the eShop and head to Best Buy, you can save big on select Pokémon titles right now. Not all games advertise their discount price before you place them in your cart, but for those that do, it appears the sale lasts until 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 10.

Some major titles are significantly discounted. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, for instance, are $US40 ($56) each, down $US20 ($28) from their retail price of $US60 ($83). Sure, these games received their fair share of criticisms from the Pokémon community, but Nintendo practically prints money by selling them — they’ve moved nearly 25 million copies of Sword and Shield. The fact a store like Best Buy is willing to part with them for 1/3 off the MSRP is surprising.

Speaking of surprising, you can save half off other titles, including Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! These games also retail for $US60 ($83) too, but Best Buy is letting them go for $US30 ($42). The Let’s Go games are HD remakes of Pokémon Yellow for the Game Boy, with some mechanics adapted from those found in Pokémon Go.

Another set of remakes is also $US20 ($28) off: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are both $US40 ($56) today at Best Buy, allowing you to play through Switch-worthy remakes of the DS Pokémon titles for $US10 ($14) more than you bought them for in 2006. Finally, you can snag New Pokémon Snap for $US40 ($56) too, if you’re craving a play through of the sequel to the N64 classic.

Unfortunately, Pokémon Legends Arceus is still $US60 ($83), even at Best Buy. It seems Nintendo and co. are till trying to squeeze every last penny out of the latest game in the series. But there are plenty of other titles to choose from if you’re fixing to play Pokémon, but only at a discount.

[Engadget]