What’s New on Netflix in June 2022

Joel Cunningham

Published 1 hour ago: May 26, 2022 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:adam sandler
Screenshot: The Umbrella Academy/Netflix, Fair Use

Cultural critics have spent a lot of time waxing poetical about how the streaming era — and Netflix in particular — devalues creative works buy turning them into mere “content” plopped thoughtlessly into a big bag of streaming detritus and expecting viewers (and a shifty algorithm) to do the rest. And while I certainly agree, it’s also undeniably a “me” problem.

For example, I have been fully aware of the Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy for years — since long before the first season debuted on the streamer. I read the original graphic novels, I followed its production, cheered at its casting, and anticipated seeing its hybrid of comedy, family drama, and comic book tropes come to life. Yet have I actually watched any of this series about the misadventures of a bunch of super-powered siblings and a talking primate? No. No, I have not. And now I’m almost three seasons behind!

It’s inconceivable to me that I haven’t watched a show with a trailer that fun, let alone one that can be accurately described as “The Royal Tenenbaums meets Fantastic Four.” And yet. There’s just so much content out there these days, and when it all drops in one bingeable chunk, the pressure to actually sit down and consume it can be too great. At least for me. Maybe I will catch up by the time season three drops on June 22? (I will not.)

Other than that, it’s a sleepy month on Netflix. There’s a new Adam Sandler comedy, Hustle (June 8), in which he plays a sports talent scout trying to recruit a phenom from Spain; in the sitcom God’s Favourite Idiot (June 15), Melissa McCarthy starts opposite her husband Ben Falcone, who plays a loser recruited by the Almighty to fight evil. And then there are the comedy specials — oh-so-many comedy specials, from the likes of Amy Schumer (June 11), Pete Davidson (June 13), Bill Burr (June 6), and more. Plus, a new behind-the-comedy-focused talk show from David Letterman (June 7) and Dirty Daddy, a tribute to the late, great Bob Saget (June 10). I’m sure they aren’t producing all of these specials just because they are cheap, nosiree.

Here’s everything else coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2022.

What’s coming to Netflix in June 2022

Coming in June (date TBA)

  • Glamour Girls
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Arriving June 1

  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Dear John
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Edge of Seventeen
  • Eraser
  • His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
  • Lean on Me
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Life as We Know It
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mr Bean’s Holiday
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Soul Plane
  • Steel Magnolias
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Boy
  • The Departed
  • The Fighter
  • The Girl Next Door
  • The Hurt Locker
  • The Players Club
  • Titanic
  • Troy
  • Vegas Vacation
  • We Are Marshall

Arriving June 2

Arriving June 3

Arriving June 5

  • Straight Up

Arriving June 6

Arriving June 7

Arriving June 8

Arriving June 9

Arriving June 10

  • Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film
  • Closet Monster
  • Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy
  • First Kill — Netflix Series
  • Intimacy — Netflix Series
  • Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • Top Gear: Season 27
  • Top Gear: Season 28
  • Trees of Peace — Netflix Film
  • Vice

Arriving June 11

Arriving June 13

Arriving June 14

Arriving June 15

Arriving June 16

Arriving June 17

Arriving June 18

  • Alchemy of Souls — Netflix Series
  • Charmed: Season 4
  • SPRIGGAN — Netflix Anime

Arriving June 19

  • Civil — Netflix Documentary
  • It (2017)

Arriving June 20

  • Doom Of Love — Netflix Film
  • Philomena

Arriving June 21

  • All That: Seasons 2-3
  • The Future Of — Netflix Documentary
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy
  • Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
  • Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
  • Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

Arriving June 22

  • Bruna Louise: Demolition — Netflix Comedy
  • The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix Documentary
  • Love & Gelato — Netflix Film
  • The Mist (2007)
  • ONE PIECE: New Episodes
  • Sing 2
  • Snowflake Mountain — Netflix Series
  • The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Arriving June 23

  • Best of the Fest — Netflix Comedy
  • First Class — Netflix Series
  • Queen — Netflix Series
  • Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series (new episodes)

Arriving June 24

Arriving June 25

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

Arriving June 27

  • Cafe Minamdang — Netflix Series
  • Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — Netflix Family

Arriving June 28

Arriving June 29

Arriving June 30

What’s leaving Netflix in June 2022

Leaving June 13

  • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving June 17

  • Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving June 23

  • Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 29

  • Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10

Leaving June 30

  • Corpse Bride
  • Desperado
  • Eagle Eye
  • Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
  • The Exorcist
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Godzilla
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Her
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Into the Wild
  • Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
  • Just Go With It
  • Looper
  • Memoirs of a Geisha
  • Midnight in Paris
  • My Fair Lady
  • The Originals: Seasons 1-4
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Stand by Me

