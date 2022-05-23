What’s New on HBO Max in June 2022

Even as Netflix cuts jobs and cancels one show after another in its apparent shift to an “all Stranger Things, all the time” business model, HBO Max is still living like streaming never peaked. In June, it will premiere Irma Vep, a miniseries remake of the same-named 1996 art film that was itself a self-aware chronicle of the remaking of a French silent film serial, circa 1915. Because why target a niche of viewers when you can target a niche of a niche (of a niche)?

That’s not to say I am complaining, and I am located directly in the centre of that target. I’ve always had a soft spot for returning director Olivier Assayas’s 1996 original, and not only because it oozes cinematic style; it also has actress Maggie Cheung in a glorious catsuit, and its chronicle of all the things that go wrong when a headstrong director attempts to remake a near century-old classic provided a fascinating look behind the scenes at the French film industry.

The miniseries remake (premiering June 6) subs in an American actress (Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander) as the outsider who has come to Paris to serve as a temperamental creator’s muse, but it looks like eye candy all the same, and I’m eager to see how Assayas (Personal Shopper) puts his larger canvas to use.

Meanwhile, it seems like one million years since the end of the third season of Westworld, and cowboy hats off to anyone who can remember what the hell is going on in this wilfully obtuse sci-fi drama before season four premieres on June 26.

Also dropping in June: The Janes, a documentary about a group of women who helped patients secure abortion in the years before the Supreme Court’s landmark (soon to be late, lamented) Roe v. Wade case (June 8); Father of the Bride, a new version of the story about a father unprepared for his daughter’s wedding, this time focusing on a Cuban-American family (June 16); and the streaming premiere of 2021’s acclaimed drama The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac (June 10).

Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in June. Titles with (HBO) next to them are available on HBO and HBO Max; everything else is exclusive to HBO Max.

What’s coming to HBO Max in June 2022

Coming in June (date TBA)

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Endangered, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gordita Chronicles, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Arriving May 30

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 2022 (HBO)

Arriving June 1

13 Going on 30, 2004

300, 2006

A Star is Born, 2018

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

Angels & Demons, 2009

The Ant Bully, 2006

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Babylon A.D. , 2008

The Bank Job, 2008

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)

Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)

Border, 2018 (HBO)

Colossal, 2016 (HBO)

Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)

Chef, 2014 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Dark Passage, 1947

Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Extraction, 2020 (HBO)

The Firm, 1993

First Blood, 1982

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Guess Who, 2005

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Harvey Girls, 1946

Highlander, 1986

Horsemen, 2008

How Do You Know, 2010

How They Got Over, 2017

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)

The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997

Klute, 1971

The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998

The Mask, 1994

McQueen, 2018 (HBO)

My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)

My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

My Dead Dad, 2021

The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)

Papi, 2020 (HBO)

Paris Is Burning, 1990

Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)

Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)

Religulous, 2008 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Soul Surfer, 2011

Stepmom, 1998

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Un padre no tan padre, 2016

W., 2008 (HBO)

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

Arriving June 3

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)

Arriving June 6

Doctor Who, Season 13

​​Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season S3A

Arriving June 8

The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Arriving June 9

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere

Arriving June 10

The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)

Naomi

Odo, Season 3

Victor and Valentino, Season 3B

Arriving June 5

La Unidad, Season 2

Arriving June 16

Father of the Bride, 2022

Arriving June 17

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

Arriving June 19

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

Arriving June 20

Birdgirl, Season 2

Arriving June 22

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Arriving June 23

Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3

Arriving June 24

Bing, Season 1B

Rich & Shameless, Season 1

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2

Arriving June 26

Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)

Arriving June 30

Julia, 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere

What’s leaving HBO Max in June 2022

Leaving June 9

12 Strong, 2018

Leaving June 30