What’s New on Disney+ in June 2022

There’s a lot to criticise in the way Marvel movies have transformed the cinematic landscape and hastened the demise of the mid-budget adult drama at the box office (but don’t take my word for it; just ask Martin Scorsese), but I do appreciate the way Disney is banking on the success of the franchise to launch films and TV series that would have never had a chance at hitting the screen a decade ago. I mean, a high-profile, effects-packed TV series about a Pakistani-American Muslim superhero?

Yet that’s just what we’re getting in Ms. Marvel (June 8), based on the award-winning comics that introduced Marvel’s most popular brand new hero in years. Newcomer Iman Vellani plays the title character, neé Kamala Kahn, a New Jersey teen who grew up idolizing the Avengers in a society shaped by superheroes who suddenly finds herself imbued with fantastic abilities of her own. The show seems to have switched up her origins a bit (likely to tie into previous films or set up the 2023 film The Marvels, in which Kamala will appear alongside Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau), but kept the core aspects of the character — chiefly, her endearing nerdiness and fandom — intact.

Also coming to Disney in June: The final episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi (the finale drops June 22), season three of The Owl House (June 29), and every single episode of Glee (June 1). All that, and more:

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in June 2022

Ms. Marvel, Disney+ Original Series premiere (June 8)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Season finale June 22)

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in June 2022

Arriving June 1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse, S4

Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Arriving June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Hollywood Stargirl, Disney+ Original Film Premiere

Arriving June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Arriving June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Arriving June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

Family Reboot, Disney+ Original Series premiere

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Love, Victor (S1, S2, S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Arriving June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

Arriving June 22

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Arriving June 24

RISE, Disney+ Originals premiere

Trevor: The Musical, Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving June 29