Set Your Tastebuds on Fire With This Vegan Bombe Alaska Recipe

I don’t know about you but a Bombe Alaska has always seemed like the pinnacle of desserts to me. Something that decadent surely can’t be easy to make, right? But perhaps this Bombe Alaska recipe will change our minds. Not to mention it’s vegan!
Diplomático Rum and Alibi Bar & Kitchen in Woolloomooloo have teamed up to bring us this recipe, which is sure to blow away all your dinner guests.
Let’s dig in.
Vegan Bombe Alaska recipe
Sponge cake
What you’ll need:
- 399g unsweetened soy milk, at room temperature
- 22g white vinegar
- 149g unsalted vegan butter, at room temperature, cubed
- 224g granulated sugar
- 10g pure vanilla extract
- 380g gluten free flour
- 10g baking powder
- 5g baking soda
- Pinch salt
Directions for vegan sponge cake:
- Lightly grease two baking trays, line the bottom with a cut-out piece of parchment paper.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- To a medium bowl or jar, add the milk and vinegar, and give it a mix. Set it aside for 5 minutes to curdle.
- In a large bowl, mix together the butter and sugar until creamy. You can either do this with an electric hand mixer or a fork. Next, add the vanilla extract and half of the milk-vinegar mixture. Mix again until combined.
- Place a sieve over the bowl, sift in roughly half of the flour, and all of the cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until just combined, but be careful not to overmix. Some streaks are okay.
- Next, add the other half of the milk-vinegar mixture and then sift in the rest of the flour, and mix until just combined. Careful not to overmix.
- Divide the batter between the two greased baking trays, level out the top as the mixture is a bit thick, and give the trays a gentle tap on the counter to release any air bubbles.
- Bake the cakes on the middle rack of the preheated oven for 12-16 minutes, or until the edges are golden and a thin wooden skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let the cakes cool for 10 minutes in the pan, before transferring them to a wiring rack to cool off completely.
Ice cream
What you’ll need:
- 500g pineapple puree
- 120g caster sugar
- 115g water
- 1g cinnamon powder
- 1g Cardamom powder
Directions for vegan ice cream:
- Mix all ingredients in a blender with granulated sugar and water until smooth, pour in a saucepot, boil.
- Chill the pineapple mixture in the refrigerator for at least one hour. Freeze in your ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Vegan Meringue
What you’ll need:
- 200g aquafaba
- 220g caster sugar
- 30ml Diplomático Exclusiva Reserva
Directions for vegan meringue:
- Whip aquafaba and sugar in a mixer using whisk until stiff peaks form.
- Pipe atop spoke cake.
Putting the vegan Bombe Alaska together
- Gently pour Diplomático over assembled dessert, set alight to enhance flavour and bring some torched edges to the meringue piping.
