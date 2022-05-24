Set Your Tastebuds on Fire With This Vegan Bombe Alaska Recipe

I don’t know about you but a Bombe Alaska has always seemed like the pinnacle of desserts to me. Something that decadent surely can’t be easy to make, right? But perhaps this Bombe Alaska recipe will change our minds. Not to mention it’s vegan!

Diplomático Rum and Alibi Bar & Kitchen in Woolloomooloo have teamed up to bring us this recipe, which is sure to blow away all your dinner guests.

Let’s dig in.

Vegan Bombe Alaska recipe

Sponge cake

What you’ll need:

399g unsweetened soy milk, at room temperature

22g white vinegar

149g unsalted vegan butter, at room temperature, cubed

224g granulated sugar

10g pure vanilla extract

380g gluten free flour

10g baking powder

5g baking soda

Pinch salt

Directions for vegan sponge cake:

Lightly grease two baking trays, line the bottom with a cut-out piece of parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 180°C. To a medium bowl or jar, add the milk and vinegar, and give it a mix. Set it aside for 5 minutes to curdle. In a large bowl, mix together the butter and sugar until creamy. You can either do this with an electric hand mixer or a fork. Next, add the vanilla extract and half of the milk-vinegar mixture. Mix again until combined. Place a sieve over the bowl, sift in roughly half of the flour, and all of the cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until just combined, but be careful not to overmix. Some streaks are okay. Next, add the other half of the milk-vinegar mixture and then sift in the rest of the flour, and mix until just combined. Careful not to overmix. Divide the batter between the two greased baking trays, level out the top as the mixture is a bit thick, and give the trays a gentle tap on the counter to release any air bubbles. Bake the cakes on the middle rack of the preheated oven for 12-16 minutes, or until the edges are golden and a thin wooden skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let the cakes cool for 10 minutes in the pan, before transferring them to a wiring rack to cool off completely.

Ice cream

What you’ll need:

500g pineapple puree

120g caster sugar

115g water

1g cinnamon powder

1g Cardamom powder

Directions for vegan ice cream:

Mix all ingredients in a blender with granulated sugar and water until smooth, pour in a saucepot, boil. Chill the pineapple mixture in the refrigerator for at least one hour. Freeze in your ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Vegan Meringue

What you’ll need:

200g aquafaba

220g caster sugar

30ml Diplomático Exclusiva Reserva

Directions for vegan meringue:

Whip aquafaba and sugar in a mixer using whisk until stiff peaks form. Pipe atop spoke cake.

Putting the vegan Bombe Alaska together

Gently pour Diplomático over assembled dessert, set alight to enhance flavour and bring some torched edges to the meringue piping.

Looking for other desserts to try at home? Try this (questionable) mayo chocolate cake.