Throw Out These Recalled Jif Peanut Butters ‘Immediately,’ FDA Says

Peanut butter has long been a staple in American cupboards. In fact, there’s a good chance you have some in your kitchen right now. If so, take a minute and check the label: It may be included in a nationwide recall of 49 Jif-brand peanut butter products, prompted by concerns that it is responsible for a Salmonella outbreak that has made at least 14 people sick, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports. Here’s what to know.

Why is Jif peanut butter being recalled?

The J.M. Smucker Company, in cooperation with the FDA, has issued a voluntary recall of 49 Jif peanut butter products over concerns of potential Salmonella contamination. As of May 1, 2022, there were 14 reported illnesses — including two hospitalizations — across 12 states that have been linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Ky., the FDA reports.

Which Jif peanut butter products are included in the recall?

The recalled Jif peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, the FDA says. The products included in the recall have UPC codes between 1274425 – 2140425, and all end in 425. The codes can be found on Jif labels next to the best-if-used-by date. Speaking of which, Jif peanut butter has a shelf life of two years, so even if you bought yours some time ago, it may be part of the recall.

The full list of the 49 recalled Jif peanut butter products can be found on both the Jif and FDA websites.

What to do if you’ve purchased the recalled peanut butters

According to the FDA, anyone in possession of the recalled Jif peanut butter products “should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter,” and “dispose of it immediately.” A post on Jif’s website says that the company is “committed to reimbursing affected consumers,” and instructs anyone with questions or who would like to report adverse reactions to visit www.jif.com/contact-us.

There’s also the option of calling 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, but due to the high volume of calls they’re receiving, the company says that getting in touch via their online form is faster.