The Sandman Is Coming to Netflix With a Dream Cast

Neil Gaiman’s immensely popular comic The Sandman was once considered to be unadaptable, but Netflix is up for the challenge. In 2022 the streaming service will bring the first live-action adaptation of The Sandman to life and we are in for a treat if this series is even half as good as the comics.

If you’re new to The Sandman (or just very excited about the TV series) we’re going to break down everything we know about the Netflix show so far.

What is The Sandman about?

Like all of Neil Gaiman’s work, The Sandman isn’t afraid to get weird and philosophical. But that’s why we love it.

The Sandman follows the adventures of Dream, aka Morpheus, who is a member of the Endless. The Endless are powerful beings who are even older and greater than the Gods.

Along with Dream, making up the Endless is Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium and Destruction. Think of them as a dysfunctional family.

The story kicks off when Dream is captured by an occult ritual in World War I and held as a prisoner for over a century. Upon his escape, he enters the modern world and sets out to rebuild his fallen kingdom, the Dreaming.

Along the way, he travels to many mystical locations and comes across various mythological and supernatural characters. Remember that show Lucifer? Yeah, that character came from The Sandman.

Speaking of, The Sandman is set within the DC Universe so characters like John Constantine and the Martian Manhunter have been known to appear.

Who is in the cast?

The Dream Lord himself is played by Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter, Far From The Maddening Crowd).

"Death has family"



meet Tom Sturridge as Dream in Netflix's THE SANDMAN #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/sLb3SDQdaG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Joining him is a dream cast including Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, David Thewlis as Doctor Destiny, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, Niamh Walsh as Young Ethel Cripps, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven and many more.

You can read more in-depth descriptions of their characters here.

What power have dreams in Hell? pic.twitter.com/vKe702eghG — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) October 16, 2021

Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg are executive producers on The Sandman.

Is there a trailer?

We don’t have a full trailer for The Sandman yet, but Netflix is heavily hinting that we could see something a Geeked Week, which runs from June 6 – 10.

In the meantime, what we do have is a behind-the-scenes video giving us a look at the huge production value of The Sandman. If you’re worried about whether this will be a faithful adaptation, Neil Gaiman gives it a pretty good wrap in this video.

We also have a First Look video that gives us a glimpse at the occult ritual that captures Morpheus.

When is The Sandman being released?

There’s no official release date for The Sandman yet but it is expected to release in 2022. It’s likely we’ll find out more at Geeked Week, so stay tuned for more info.

The Sandman wrapped up its comic book run in 1996, but the series has since been transferred into many collected and digital editions if you want to do some reading before the show is released.

There’s also an excellent audiobook adaptation on Audible that is well worth checking out.

