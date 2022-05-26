Freshen Up Your Winter Wardrobe Thanks to The Iconic’s Massive 20-30% off Sale

I don’t know about you, but as the temperature has dropped over the last few weeks, I’ve really noticed all the gaps in my winter wardrobe. I’m in desperate need of it all, from coats and jackets to fresh jeans and long sleeve tees, thanks to spending the last two years in lockdown (and in activewear). Thankfully, The legends over at THE ICONIC are throwing a massive 30 to 40% off sale during Click Frenzy Mayhem.

While the officially Click Frenzy Mayhem sale ends at midnight (AEST) today (Thursday, May 26 2022), THE ICONIC are extending its juicy sale until Monday, May 30. This means you can shop big-name brands like Camilla & Marc, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, MAC, GHD, Georgio Armani, YSL and more, all at a discounted rate. How good?!

TL;DR: Here’s what you can expect from THE ICONIC’s big sale:

Without further ado, here’s a glimpse at a few of our favourite bargains…

Something about the change in season demands new boots, and these ones from Alias Mae are on our wishlist. Not only are they on sale, but they’re a classic style, meaning you’ll be able to wear them for many winters to come.

We’re calling it these pants from Lioness will be the pant of winter. The edgy utility-style pants come in 13 different colourways and pair perfectly with sneakers for a casual look or with strappy heels if you’re keen to wear them out.

If you wear caps consistently, it’s always good to pick one up when it’s on sale. Our pick is this one from Ralph Lauren. It’s a timeless classic and comes in a bunch of different colourways.

It wouldn’t be a fashion round-up by this editor if I didn’t include an AERE dress. We all know I’m obsessed with the quality, cuts and the colourways AERE puts out each season, and this dress is no exception. It’s perfect for those warmer winter days where you wanna look cute in a dress but need that little extra warmth from a sleeve.

As far as men’s jackets go, you only really need a good denim one, a windbreaker and a bomber jacket on rotation during the cooler months. So this one from THE ICONIC should fill that gap in your winter wardrobe.

If, like me, you’ll use any sale as a chance to freshen up the denim in your wardrobe, might we suggest adding these Nudie Jeans to your cart? Slightly oversized, straight leg cut jeans are going to be the style for this winter, so you might as well invest early.

Trust me when I tell you that collared jumpers, like this one from R.M Williams, are going to be everywhere this winter. Why? Because they look like you’ve put in slightly more effort than your usual scoop neck sweater or hoodie, and you can still be comfortable.

You could always use a fresh pair of undies! These ones are both a 3-pack AND on sale.

