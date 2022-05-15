The Best Perennial Herbs You Should Plant in Your Garden

For those who love to cook, having your own herb garden is a game-changer. Not only is it super convenient to have all those fresh flavours at your doorstep, but if you use them a lot, it tends to be more economical to grow your own instead of constantly buying them in the supermarket.

But better yet, some herbs are perennials — meaning they grow back year-after-year on their own: No replanting-required. Here are some of the best perennial herbs to grow yourself.

The best perennial herbs to grow in your garden

Although perennial herbs aren’t guaranteed to grow for a certain length of time, many last around 10 years. But do keep in mind that you should opt for herbs that will survive winters in your area.

Here are some to consider planting in your own garden, container, or windowsill planter. While they’re not all for human consumption, they do all serve a purpose — including some that can be used as pest control.

Rosemary

Coriander

Lavender

Mint

Majoram

Thyme

Sage

French tarragon

Roman chamomile

Lovage

Sorrel

Winter savoury

Lemon balm

Chives

Russian tarragon

Dill

Parsley (although it’s technically a biennial)

Fennel

Lemon verbena

Salad burnet

Creeping thyme

Oregano

Viola

Garlic chives

Yarrow

Chicory

Rue (not to eat, but to use as natural pest control)

Bay laurel

Hyssop

Sweet Cicely/Anise

Bergamot

Catnip

Echinacea

Valerian

Marshmallow

Tansy

Willow herb

Meadow sweet

Alfalfa

Clover

Good King Henry

Herb patience

Other than the types of perennial herbs to grow at home, it’s also important to consider when and where to plant them. Like other plants, some herbs prefer direct sunlight, while others thrive in the shade.

Similarly, some require fertile soil, while others can grow in locations with lower-quality soil. And be careful: Some herbs — we’re looking at you, mint — can completely take over a garden, so you may want to plant them in large outdoor containers instead.