The Best Taco Bell Menu Items, According to the People Who Make It

There’s an abundance of Mexican restaurant chains in Australia. One of the latest and greatest to join the ranks is an international favourite, Taco Bell.

The American fast-food chain has exploded Down Under with over 20 stores across the country. If you haven’t experienced Taco Bell before, you might be wondering where to start? What should you order? Is there really a bell?

Yes, there is a bell.

The menu is also a sight to behold, with plenty of new Mexican creations to try. In order to get the lowdown on what’s good, we asked the Taco Bell staff what their personal favourite menu items are.

The results came in and we now have the top three menu items the staff suggest you sink your teeth into.

This is what Taco Bell staff recommend

Cheesy Double Decker

Taking a huge 41% of votes, the Cheesy Double Decker takes the number one spot as the staff’s favourite Taco Bell menu item.

I’ve had a cheesy double-decker myself and wholeheartedly agree with this decision. This taco is a thing of magic.

The cheesy double decker taco is a hard shell taco wrapped in a soft flatbread and fused together with a layer of melted cheese. It is literally the best of both worlds if you can’t decide between a hard or softshell.

Crunchwrap Supreme

Coming in second at 33% is the famous Crunch Wrap Supreme.

This hexagon-shaped Mexican fiesta is basically the ultimate quesadilla. The six-sided wrap is stuffed with a choice of protein, veggies, tostadas, sauce, which is then folded and toasted to create a meal that is both soft and crunchy.

Chocodilla

Lastly, with 27%, we have the Chocodilla.

It goes without saying that this is one of Taco Bell’s dessert offerings. The Chocodilla is the chocolate quesadilla you didn’t know you needed. It’s pressed, toasted and crispy with delicious melted dark chocolate inside. It’s the perfect way to top off any Taco Bell meal.

So, there you have it – the must-try Taco Bell meals, as recommended by the staff who work there. If you want to find a local Taco Bell to try out these items yourself, you can see a list of locations here.

This article was originally published in May 2021.