Level Up Your Life

The Best Taco Bell Menu Items, According to the People Who Make It

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: May 19, 2022 at 4:13 pm -
Filed to:fast food
foodmexican foodtaco bell
The Best Taco Bell Menu Items, According to the People Who Make It
Getty Images News

There’s an abundance of Mexican restaurant chains in Australia. One of the latest and greatest to join the ranks is an international favourite, Taco Bell.

The American fast-food chain has exploded Down Under with over 20 stores across the country. If you haven’t experienced Taco Bell before, you might be wondering where to start? What should you order? Is there really a bell?

Yes, there is a bell.

The menu is also a sight to behold, with plenty of new Mexican creations to try. In order to get the lowdown on what’s good, we asked the Taco Bell staff what their personal favourite menu items are.

The results came in and we now have the top three menu items the staff suggest you sink your teeth into.

This is what Taco Bell staff recommend

Cheesy Double Decker

Taco bell cheesy double decker
Image: Taco Bell

Taking a huge 41% of votes, the Cheesy Double Decker takes the number one spot as the staff’s favourite Taco Bell menu item.

I’ve had a cheesy double-decker myself and wholeheartedly agree with this decision. This taco is a thing of magic.

The cheesy double decker taco is a hard shell taco wrapped in a soft flatbread and fused together with a layer of melted cheese. It is literally the best of both worlds if you can’t decide between a hard or softshell.

Crunchwrap Supreme

taco bell crunchwrap
Image: Taco Bell

Coming in second at 33% is the famous Crunch Wrap Supreme.

This hexagon-shaped Mexican fiesta is basically the ultimate quesadilla. The six-sided wrap is stuffed with a choice of protein, veggies, tostadas, sauce, which is then folded and toasted to create a meal that is both soft and crunchy.

Chocodilla

taco bell chocodilla
Image: Taco Bell

Lastly, with 27%, we have the Chocodilla.

It goes without saying that this is one of Taco Bell’s dessert offerings. The Chocodilla is the chocolate quesadilla you didn’t know you needed. It’s pressed, toasted and crispy with delicious melted dark chocolate inside. It’s the perfect way to top off any Taco Bell meal.

So, there you have it – the must-try Taco Bell meals, as recommended by the staff who work there. If you want to find a local Taco Bell to try out these items yourself, you can see a list of locations here.

If you’re wondering what other Mexican feeds are good around town, check out the menu items the staff at Guzman y Gomez rate the highest.

This article was originally published in May 2021.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.