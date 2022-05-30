Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in June

It is June, my friends, and this month is a big one. I’ll be in isolation until further notice because there is officially too much to watch in June.
Prepare yourselves, because in June we have the return of fan-favourite series like The Boys on Prime Video and Westworld on Binge. Ms Marvel is also making her debut over on Disney+ and The Umbrella Academy is back for season 3 on Netflix.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in June 2022.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in June?
The Umbrella Academy (22/6/2022)
The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new season.
In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs. Starring Chris Hemsworth.
Netflix’s full streaming list for June:
June 1
- The Great Gatsby
- Inception
- Horrible Bosses
June 2
- Borgen – Power & Glory
- Yuri Marcal: Honest Mistake
June 3
- As the Crow Flies
- The Perfect Mother
- Two Summers
- Floor is Lava – Season 2
- Interceptor
- Mr Good: Cop or Crook?
- Surviving Summer
June 6
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
- Action Pack – Season 2
June 7
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
June 8
- Baby Fever
- Hustle
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
June 9
- Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes weekly)
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
June 10
- First Kill
- Peaky Blinders – Season 6
- Intimacy
- Trees of Peace
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
June 11
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
June 13
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
June 14
- Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live
- Halftime
June 15
- Maldivas
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
- God’s Favourite Idiot
- Heart Parade
- The Wratch of God
- Centauro
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
June 16
- Love & Anarchy – Season 2
- Collision
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
- Karma’s World Music Video – Season 2
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
June 17
- The War Next-door – Season 2
- She – Season 2
- You Don’t Know Me
- Spiderhead
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
June 18
- Alchemy of Souls
- SPRIGGAN
June 19
- Civil
June 20
- Doom of Love
June 21
- Joel Kim Boostr: Psychosexual
- The Future Of
June 22
- Snowflake Mountain
- The Umbrella Academy – Season 3
- Love & Gelato
- Bruna Louise: Demolition
- The Hidden Lives of Pets
June 23
- First Class
- Queen
- Best of the Fest
June 24
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Man vs Bee
- The Man from Toronto
- Glamour Girls
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Season 2
June 27
- Cafe Minamdang
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday
June 28
- Blasted
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 29
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island
- The Upshaws – Season 2 Part 1
- Silverstar
- Beauty
June 30
- Sharkdog – Season 2
- BASTARD!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
What’s streaming on Stan in June?
Everything I Know About Love (8/6/2022)
Inspired by her own wildly funny, occasionally heartbreaking memoir, Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love will give an unflinching account of surviving your 20s. Starring Emma Appleton (The Witcher) and Bel Powley (The Morning Show), the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?
Stan’s full streaming list for June:
June 1
- 13 Assassins
- Absolutely Anything
- Another Year
- Blessed
- Bright Young Things
- Creation
- You’re Next
June 2
- The Midwich Cuckoos – Season 1 (Premiere)
- The Black Balloon
- Dot – Season 1
- Land of Mine
- Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health
- LOL
June 3
- Hacks – Season 2, Episodes 7-8
- Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 14-19
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- P-Valley – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Girls5Eva – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Paranormal Activity
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – Seasons 1-2
- Escape from Planet Earth
- Saving Santa
June 4
- Joker
- Buried
- Kiki, Love to Love
- Diego Maradona
June 5
- Gaslit – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Thelma
- The Spy Who Never Dies
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Second Act
June 6
- Billy the Kid – Season 1, Episode 8
- After
- Drag Race Espana – Season 2, Episode 11
- Darkland
June 7
- La Linea Invisible – Season 1
- Champions
- Go! (2020)
June 8
- Everything I Know About Love – Season 1
- Hamish and Andy’s Perfect Holiday
- True Story with Hamish and Andy – Season 1-2
- Cheri
June 9
- Devil’s Knot
- Mile 22
- Hopelessly Devout
June 10
- Queer as Folk – Season 1
- Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear – Season 1, Part 1-2
- The Switch
- Hey Duggee – Season 3, Part 2
June 11
- Hustlers (2019)
- The Florida Project
- La Quietud (The Quietude)
June 12
- Becoming Elizabeth – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Witching and Bitching
- Semi Pro
June 13
- Hunger
- Midway
June 14
- Make Me Famous
- The Mighty Boosh – A Journey Through Time and Space
- The Dinner (I nostri ragazzi)
- Five Feet Apart
June 15
- The Justice of Bunny King
- Love Birds
- Get Hard
June 16
- The Lazarus Project – Season 1
- Adrift
- Sami Blood
June 17
- Rutherford Falls – Season 2
- Machete Kills
- The Wiggles: Big Ballet Day
- The Aliens – Season 1
- Go Jetters – Season 3, Part 2
- Jamie Johnson – Seasons 1-2
June 18
- The Gentlemen
- Only God Forgives
- My Masterpiece
- Sir Chris Hoy: From Velodrome to Le Mans
June 19
- Once
- Magari (If Only)
- Child’s Play (2019)
June 20
- Never Gonna Snow Again
- 12 Strong
June 21
- Eagle vs Shark
June 22
- Astrid – Season 2
- Triangle
- I’m Your Man
- 21 Bridges
June 23
- Doctor Doctor – Season 5
- Starter for 10
- Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse
June 24
- Littlest Pet Shop – Season 3
- Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own
- Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 4
- Angel Has Fallen
- May God Save Us
June 25
- Ugly Dolls
- Missing Link
- Rambo: Last Blood!
- Killers (2010)
- No Kids
June 26
- Infamous
- Indivisible
- Hellboy (2019)
June 27
- The Dune
- The Hurt Locker
June 28
- Coriolanus
- I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass
- Midsommar
June 29
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- Wishlist
June 30
- Wild Target
- Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Wrath of the Titans
- This Time With Alan Partridge – Season 2
- Fireman Sam – Season 12
What’s streaming on Disney+ in June?
Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?
Only Murders in the Building – Season 2 (28/2/2022)
Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin, Father Of The Bride), Oliver (Martin Short, The Morning Show) & Mabel (Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die), race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.
Disney+’s full streaming list for June:
June 1
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
- American Dad – Season 17
- Family Guy – Season 20
- Colossal Machines – Season 1
- Breeders – Seasons 1-2
- Good Trouble – Season 4
- Fosse/Verdon – Season 1
- The Wonder Years – Season 1
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1
- Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (Shorts) – Seasons 1-2
- Club Mickey Mouse – Season 4 (South East Asia)
June 3
- Hollywood Stargirl
- Big Momma’s House
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son
- Elektra
- The Girl Next Door
- Just My Luck
June 8
- Ms. Marvel (new episodes weekly)
- Under the Banner of Heaven (new episodes weekly)
- Tyrant – Season 1-3
- Africa’s Deadliest – Season 7
- Man in the Arena: Tom Brady
- Superstar Episode 7: Patrick Swayze
June 10
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Soprano, Sing or Die – Season 1
- The Housewife & the Shah Shocker
- Mirrors
- Down with Love
- Entrapment
- Guilty by Suspicion
- Meet the Spartans
- Runaway Jury
June 15
- Family Reboot – Season 1
- Love, Victor – Season 3 (Premiere)
- Down with Love
- Entrapment
- Guilty by Suspicion
- Meet the Spartans
- Runaway Jury
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition – Season 1
- Brain Games: On the Road – Season 1
- Breeders – Season 3
- Raven’s Home – Season 5 (Premiere)
June 17
- Fire Island
- Plan B
- Under Siege
- Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
- Backstory: Serena vs the Umpire
- Bad Boys
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- In Search of Derrick Thomas
- Lolo
- Long Gone Summer
- Mighty Ruthie
- Pat XO
- The Price of Gold
- Qualified
- This Was the XFL
- The Two Bills
- Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
June 22
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 1
- G.O.A.T – Season 1
- Have You Seen This Man? – Season 1
- The Practice – Seasons 1-8
- Disney Amphibia – Season 3
June 23
- The Bear – Season 1
June 24
- Rise
- Trevor the Musical
- The Binge
- Seabiscuit
- Aloha
- Bedazzled
- The Fountain
- Meet Dave
- William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
June 28
- Only Murders in the Building – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
June 29
- Baymax! – Season 1
- Lost Treasures of Rome – Season 1
New episodes in June
- The Kardashians
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 12
- The Simpsons – Season 33
- Big Sky – Season 2
- The Hardy Boys – Season 2
- Bloody Heart
- Going to You at a Speed of 493km
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends
- Station 19
- Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
Binge in June
Westworld Season 4 (27/6/2022)
The return of the highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-winning drama series starring Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton. A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.
Binge’s full streaming list for June:
June 1
- Silent Witness – Season 25, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Rock – Season 2, finale
- Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Mayans M.C. – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- A Perfect Planet – Season 1, finale
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Ekans – Snakes Awake! – Season 2
- The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 227 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10643 (new episodes daily)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9341 (new episodes daily)
- Eastenders – Episode 6487 (new episodes daily)
June 2
- The Staircase – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Legendary – Season 3, Episode 7-9 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
June 3
- Chicago P.D. – Season 9, finale
- Gogglebox U.K – Season 18, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 19, finale
- Comedy Legends – Season 4
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Chef
June 4
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)
- Richie Rich
- Tin Cup
- Terminator: Genisys
June 5
- Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)
- Felix and the Hidden Treasure
- Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close
- Annie (1982)
June 6
- The Time Traveler’s Wife – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Barry – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7, finale
- The Baby – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
June 7
- Irma Vep – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- MTV Movie & TV Awards
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Repair Shop Australia – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3, finale
- The Great North – Season 2, finale
- Arthur – Season 25
June 8
- All Rise – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs – Season 1
- NCIS – Season 17
June 9
- The Janes
- Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- My Lottery Dream Home – Seasons 5-6
June 11
- Man Without a Face
- Midway
- Hellboy (2004)
June 12
- Little
- Henchmen
June 13
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 3, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
June 14
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 6, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
June 15
- Food Inc
June 16
- Fixer to Fabulous – Season 1
- One Cup, A Thousand Stories – Season 1
- Warped! – Season 1
- Father of the Bride (2022)
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Card Counter
June 17
- After
- Annabelle Comes Home
June 21
- The Twelve – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Battlefield – Seasons 4-6
June 23
- Below Deck – Seasons 2-3
- The UnXplained – Season 4
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Last Night in Soho
June 24
- Southern Charm – Season 8, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Menudo: Forever Young – Season 1
- Celebrity Game Face – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
June 25
- Angel Has Fallen
June 26
- Around the World in 80 Days – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Music and Lyrics
- Foxcatcher
- Jindabyne
- Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters
June 27
- Westworld – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 9
June 29
- Yukon Gold – Seasons 1-5
- Murdered At First Sight – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- My Lottery Dream Home – Season 7
June 30
- Castle Falls
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in June?
The Boys – Season 3 (3/6/2022)
It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy. The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.
Prime Video Australia’s full streaming list for June:
June 1
- Lego Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nubla
- Lego Ninjago – Seasons 2-3
- Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Parts 1 & 2
- Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1 & 2
- A Dry White Season
- Virgin High
- Alienator
- Curse II: The Bite
- Ski Patrol
- Rockula
- Hot Pursuit
- Crack House
- Some Like It Hot
- The Train
- In The Heat of the Night
- Edge of Sanity
- After Midnight
- Sonny Boy
- Witness for The Prosecution
- The Tender
- Why Me?
- The Favourite
- Vietnam Texas
- Two Weeks
- The Secret of The Ice Cave
- The Caller
- Catch Me If You Can
- Blood Red
- Windprints
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med – Season 5
- Chicago P.D. – Season 7
- The Place Beyond the Pines
June 2
- Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
June 3
- Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Season 2
June 7
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
June 8
- Ainbo: Amazon Princess
June 9
- Backstage With Katherine Ryan – Season 1
- After We Collided
- After
June 10
- My Fake Boyfriend
- Fairfax – Season 2
June 15
- Machine Gun Preacher
June 16
- The Card Counter
June 17
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
- The Pogmentary: Born Ready – Season 1
- The Lake – Season 1
June 22
- The Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’hoole
June 23
- Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
June 24
- Chloe – Season 1
June 29
- Constantine
Paramount+ Australia in June
Evil – Season 3 (13/6/2022)
Now in its third season, the series about the battle between science and religion, Evil, focuses on a sceptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor. The duo investigates supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
Paramount+ Australia’s full streaming list for June:
June 1
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
June 2
- South Park: The Streaming Wars
- Tom Swift – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 7
- Ziwe – Season 2
- Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker
- American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself
- Hunger Ward
June 8
- In The Dark (new episodes weekly)
- A House on The Bayou
- MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
June 13
- Evil – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
June 17
- Players (new episodes weekly)
June 18
- Jerry & Marge Go Large
June 19
- Long Slow Exhale
June 30
- All Star Shore (new episodes weekly)
As you can see, it’s a big month. What will you be streaming first in June?
