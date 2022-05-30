Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in June

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It is June, my friends, and this month is a big one. I’ll be in isolation until further notice because there is officially too much to watch in June.

Prepare yourselves, because in June we have the return of fan-favourite series like The Boys on Prime Video and Westworld on Binge. Ms Marvel is also making her debut over on Disney+ and The Umbrella Academy is back for season 3 on Netflix.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in June 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in June?

The Umbrella Academy (22/6/2022) The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new season.

Spiderhead (17/6/2022)

In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs. Starring Chris Hemsworth.

All synopses are provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for June:

June 1

The Great Gatsby

Inception

Horrible Bosses

June 2

Borgen – Power & Glory

Yuri Marcal: Honest Mistake

June 3

As the Crow Flies

The Perfect Mother

Two Summers

Floor is Lava – Season 2

Interceptor

Mr Good: Cop or Crook?

Surviving Summer

June 6

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

Action Pack – Season 2

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman

June 8

Baby Fever

Hustle

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes weekly)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10

First Kill

Peaky Blinders – Season 6

Intimacy

Trees of Peace

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

June 13

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

June 14

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

June 15

Maldivas

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

God’s Favourite Idiot

Heart Parade

The Wratch of God

Centauro

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

June 16

Love & Anarchy – Season 2

Collision

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Karma’s World Music Video – Season 2

Dead End: Paranormal Park

June 17

The War Next-door – Season 2

She – Season 2

You Don’t Know Me

Spiderhead

The Martha Mitchell Effect

June 18

Alchemy of Souls

SPRIGGAN

June 19

Civil

June 20

Doom of Love

June 21

Joel Kim Boostr: Psychosexual

The Future Of

June 22

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy – Season 3

Love & Gelato

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

June 23

First Class

Queen

Best of the Fest

June 24

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Man vs Bee

The Man from Toronto

Glamour Girls

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Season 2

June 27

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws – Season 2 Part 1

Silverstar

Beauty

June 30

Sharkdog – Season 2

BASTARD!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in June?

Everything I Know About Love (8/6/2022)

Inspired by her own wildly funny, occasionally heartbreaking memoir, Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love will give an unflinching account of surviving your 20s. Starring Emma Appleton (The Witcher) and Bel Powley (The Morning Show), the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

Synopsis provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for June:

June 1

13 Assassins

Absolutely Anything

Another Year

Blessed

Bright Young Things

Creation

You’re Next

June 2

The Midwich Cuckoos – Season 1 (Premiere)

The Black Balloon

Dot – Season 1

Land of Mine

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health

LOL

June 3

Hacks – Season 2, Episodes 7-8

Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 14-19

Walker – Season 2, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

P-Valley – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Girls5Eva – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Paranormal Activity

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – Seasons 1-2

Escape from Planet Earth

Saving Santa

June 4

Joker

Buried

Kiki, Love to Love

Diego Maradona

June 5

Gaslit – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Thelma

The Spy Who Never Dies

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Second Act

June 6

Billy the Kid – Season 1, Episode 8

After

Drag Race Espana – Season 2, Episode 11

Darkland

June 7

La Linea Invisible – Season 1

Champions

Go! (2020)

June 8

Everything I Know About Love – Season 1

Hamish and Andy’s Perfect Holiday

True Story with Hamish and Andy – Season 1-2

Cheri

June 9

Devil’s Knot

Mile 22

Hopelessly Devout

June 10

Queer as Folk – Season 1

Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear – Season 1, Part 1-2

The Switch

Hey Duggee – Season 3, Part 2

June 11

Hustlers (2019)

The Florida Project

La Quietud (The Quietude)

June 12

Becoming Elizabeth – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Witching and Bitching

Semi Pro

June 13

Hunger

Midway

June 14

Make Me Famous

The Mighty Boosh – A Journey Through Time and Space

The Dinner (I nostri ragazzi)

Five Feet Apart

June 15

The Justice of Bunny King

Love Birds

Get Hard

June 16

The Lazarus Project – Season 1

Adrift

Sami Blood

June 17

Rutherford Falls – Season 2

Machete Kills

The Wiggles: Big Ballet Day

The Aliens – Season 1

Go Jetters – Season 3, Part 2

Jamie Johnson – Seasons 1-2

June 18

The Gentlemen

Only God Forgives

My Masterpiece

Sir Chris Hoy: From Velodrome to Le Mans

June 19

Once

Magari (If Only)

Child’s Play (2019)

June 20

Never Gonna Snow Again

12 Strong

June 21

Eagle vs Shark

June 22

Astrid – Season 2

Triangle

I’m Your Man

21 Bridges

June 23

Doctor Doctor – Season 5

Starter for 10

Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse

June 24

Littlest Pet Shop – Season 3

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own

Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 4

Angel Has Fallen

May God Save Us

June 25

Ugly Dolls

Missing Link

Rambo: Last Blood!

Killers (2010)

No Kids

June 26

Infamous

Indivisible

Hellboy (2019)

June 27

The Dune

The Hurt Locker

June 28

Coriolanus

I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass

Midsommar

June 29

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Wishlist

June 30

Wild Target

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Wrath of the Titans

This Time With Alan Partridge – Season 2

Fireman Sam – Season 12

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s streaming on Disney+ in June? Ms. Marvel (8/6/2022)

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Only Murders in the Building – Season 2 (28/2/2022)

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin, Father Of The Bride), Oliver (Martin Short, The Morning Show) & Mabel (Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die), race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.

All synopsis are provided by Disney+.

Disney+’s full streaming list for June:

June 1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

American Dad – Season 17

Family Guy – Season 20

Colossal Machines – Season 1

Breeders – Seasons 1-2

Good Trouble – Season 4

Fosse/Verdon – Season 1

The Wonder Years – Season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1

Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (Shorts) – Seasons 1-2

Club Mickey Mouse – Season 4 (South East Asia)

June 3

Hollywood Stargirl

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son

Elektra

The Girl Next Door

Just My Luck

June 8

Ms. Marvel (new episodes weekly)

Under the Banner of Heaven (new episodes weekly)

Tyrant – Season 1-3

Africa’s Deadliest – Season 7

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

Superstar Episode 7: Patrick Swayze

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Soprano, Sing or Die – Season 1

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker

Mirrors

Down with Love

Entrapment

Guilty by Suspicion

Meet the Spartans

Runaway Jury

June 15

Family Reboot – Season 1

Love, Victor – Season 3 (Premiere)

Down with Love

Entrapment

Guilty by Suspicion

Meet the Spartans

Runaway Jury

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition – Season 1

Brain Games: On the Road – Season 1

Breeders – Season 3

Raven’s Home – Season 5 (Premiere)

June 17

Fire Island

Plan B

Under Siege

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

Backstory: Serena vs the Umpire

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

In Search of Derrick Thomas

Lolo

Long Gone Summer

Mighty Ruthie

Pat XO

The Price of Gold

Qualified

This Was the XFL

The Two Bills

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

June 22

Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 1

G.O.A.T – Season 1

Have You Seen This Man? – Season 1

The Practice – Seasons 1-8

Disney Amphibia – Season 3

June 23

The Bear – Season 1

June 24

Rise

Trevor the Musical

The Binge

Seabiscuit

Aloha

Bedazzled

The Fountain

Meet Dave

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

June 28

Only Murders in the Building – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

June 29

Baymax! – Season 1

Lost Treasures of Rome – Season 1

New episodes in June

The Kardashians

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18

Bob’s Burgers – Season 12

The Simpsons – Season 33

Big Sky – Season 2

The Hardy Boys – Season 2

Bloody Heart

Going to You at a Speed of 493km

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Station 19

Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Start streaming on Disney+ here.

Binge in June

Westworld Season 4 (27/6/2022)

The return of the highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-winning drama series starring Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton. A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.

Synopsis provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list for June:

June 1

Silent Witness – Season 25, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Young Rock – Season 2, finale

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Mayans M.C. – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

A Perfect Planet – Season 1, finale

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Ekans – Snakes Awake! – Season 2

The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 227 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episode 10643 (new episodes daily)

Emmerdale – Episode 9341 (new episodes daily)

Eastenders – Episode 6487 (new episodes daily)

June 2

The Staircase – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Legendary – Season 3, Episode 7-9 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

June 3

Chicago P.D. – Season 9, finale

Gogglebox U.K – Season 18, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 19, finale

Comedy Legends – Season 4

Open Season: Scared Silly

Chef

June 4

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)

Richie Rich

Tin Cup

Terminator: Genisys

June 5

Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)

Felix and the Hidden Treasure

Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close

Annie (1982)

June 6

The Time Traveler’s Wife – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Barry – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7, finale

The Baby – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

June 7

Irma Vep – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Repair Shop Australia – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3, finale

The Great North – Season 2, finale

Arthur – Season 25

June 8

All Rise – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs – Season 1

NCIS – Season 17

June 9

The Janes

Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

My Lottery Dream Home – Seasons 5-6

June 11

Man Without a Face

Midway

Hellboy (2004)

June 12

Little

Henchmen

June 13

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 3, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

June 14

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 6, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

June 15

Food Inc

June 16

Fixer to Fabulous – Season 1

One Cup, A Thousand Stories – Season 1

Warped! – Season 1

Father of the Bride (2022)

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Card Counter

June 17

After

Annabelle Comes Home

June 21

The Twelve – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Battlefield – Seasons 4-6

June 23

Below Deck – Seasons 2-3

The UnXplained – Season 4

Dear Evan Hansen

Last Night in Soho

June 24

Southern Charm – Season 8, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Menudo: Forever Young – Season 1

Celebrity Game Face – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

June 25

Angel Has Fallen

June 26

Around the World in 80 Days – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Music and Lyrics

Foxcatcher

Jindabyne

Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters

June 27

Westworld – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 9

June 29

Yukon Gold – Seasons 1-5

Murdered At First Sight – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

My Lottery Dream Home – Season 7

June 30

Castle Falls

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in June?

The Boys – Season 3 (3/6/2022)

It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy. The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

Synopsis provided by Prime Video.

Prime Video Australia’s full streaming list for June:

June 1

Lego Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nubla

Lego Ninjago – Seasons 2-3

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Parts 1 & 2

Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1 & 2

A Dry White Season

Virgin High

Alienator

Curse II: The Bite

Ski Patrol

Rockula

Hot Pursuit

Crack House

Some Like It Hot

The Train

In The Heat of the Night

Edge of Sanity

After Midnight

Sonny Boy

Witness for The Prosecution

The Tender

Why Me?

The Favourite

Vietnam Texas

Two Weeks

The Secret of The Ice Cave

The Caller

Catch Me If You Can

Blood Red

Windprints

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med – Season 5

Chicago P.D. – Season 7

The Place Beyond the Pines

June 2

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

June 3

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Season 2

June 7

The Spy Who Dumped Me

June 8

Ainbo: Amazon Princess

June 9

Backstage With Katherine Ryan – Season 1

After We Collided

After

June 10

My Fake Boyfriend

Fairfax – Season 2

June 15

Machine Gun Preacher

June 16

The Card Counter

June 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Pogmentary: Born Ready – Season 1

The Lake – Season 1

June 22

The Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’hoole

June 23

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

June 24

Chloe – Season 1

June 29

Constantine

Start streaming on Prime Video now.

Paramount+ Australia in June

Evil – Season 3 (13/6/2022)

Now in its third season, the series about the battle between science and religion, Evil, focuses on a sceptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor. The duo investigates supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Synopsis provided by Paramount.

Paramount+ Australia’s full streaming list for June:

June 1

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

June 2

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Tom Swift – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 7

Ziwe – Season 2

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself

Hunger Ward

June 8

In The Dark (new episodes weekly)

A House on The Bayou

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

June 13

Evil – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

June 17

Players (new episodes weekly)

June 18

Jerry & Marge Go Large

June 19

Long Slow Exhale

June 30

All Star Shore (new episodes weekly)

Start streaming on Paramount+.

As you can see, it’s a big month. What will you be streaming first in June?

If you’re still catching up on last month’s titles you can find everything streaming in May here.