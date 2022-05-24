Prehistoric Planet Is the David Attenborough Series Dinosaur Fans Have Waited 65 Million Years For

If you, like me, were a dinosaur kid, you’d know the thrill that something like Jurassic Park or Walking With Dinosaurs can incite. Now, we have something new that might give both of those titles a run for their money, thanks to Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet.

Welcome to Prehistoric Planet

We’ve been able to document the lives of millions of incredible species on planet Earth, but not dinosaurs. That hasn’t stopped Apple TV from trying, and its new documentary series Prehistoric Planet is dedicated to all things dinosaurs.

Using a combination of research and incredible visual effects technology, Prehistoric Planet attempts to take us back 65 million years and help us further understand how these mysterious creatures once lived.

Here’s the synopsis from Apple TV:

The series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, Prehistoric Planet brings Earth’s history to life like never before.

To take us on this incredible journey, there could only be one person fit for the job. David Attenborough is the man responsible for educating the world on so many of its natural wonders, and now he’ll teach us about dinosaurs as well.

Prehistoric Planet is also produced by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Mandalorian) and Mike Gunton (Planet Earth II) along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. The music is also composed by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer.

When is Prehistoric Planet being released?

The good news, fellow dinosaur fans, is that Prehistoric Planet is hitting screens real soon.

The series is a five-episode event spread over five nights from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27.

A new episode will drop on Apple TV+ each night and cover the different dinosaurs living in each of the varying habitats from millions of years ago.

Here’s the release schedule:

Episode 1: Coasts – May 23

Episode 2: Deserts – May 24

Episode 3: Freshwater – May 25

Episode 4: Ice Worlds – May 26

Episode 5: Forests – May 27

Do the dinosaurs really look good?

If you’re worried that the dinos in this movie will resemble something from Disney’s Dinosaur (still a great movie), you have nothing to fear.

The trailers for Prehistoric Planet look stunning. At times it’s hard to believe this footage isn’t real.

Prehistoric Planet will also set out to answer some of those questions we’ve all been pondering for years, such as can a T-Rex swim?

If you’re still not sold on this series I’m going to pull out my final weapon – a fluffy baby T-Rex.

