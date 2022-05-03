The Best Glass Cleaning Hacks for a Streak-Free Shine

Glass naturally seems to be constantly covered in fingerprints, dust, smudges, and scratches. You can be like the dad in My Big Fat Greek Wedding and spray Windex on everything, or you can use these glass cleaning hacks to keep your windows, showers, and tables crystal clear.

The Best Glass Cleaning Hacks

To clean glass shower screens and window cleaner, you’ll need:

Add two parts water to one part dish soap and one part vinegar to a spray bottle, shake, spray and clean the glass with a microfiber cloth or blackboard eraser.

To prevent soap scum build-up, you’ll need:

Use a squeegee to wipe down the shower glass after every shower. For particularly stubborn water spots, use a dryer sheet to wipe them clean.

To clean cloudy glass and glassware, you’ll need:

Fill your sink with enough warm water to cover your glassware and add two cups of white vinegar and let them soak for 10 minutes. Then, wipe them dry with a microfibre cloth.

Happy glass cleaning!