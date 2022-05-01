All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in May

It’s already been a busy year for new video games, but things are slowing down in May.

If you’re not too busy playing LEGO Star Wars in honour of May the 4th you’ll find plenty of action and horror in this month’s new releases like Evil Dead: The Game and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in May.

What new video games are coming out in May 2022?

Evil Dead: The Game

Release Date: May 13

If you’ve always wanted to step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends, now is your chance. Evil Dead: The Game is a co-op and PVP multiplayer game that pits you and your team of four survivors against demons and other horrors of the iconic franchise.

You can choose to play as the series’ heroes or control a Kandarian demon and hunt Ash and his team. If you’re missing Left 4 Dead, this could be just what you’re after.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Release Date: May 19

Based on the successful tabletop game series, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swanson places you in Boston, where vampires exist unbeknownst to humankind. You’ll have the choice of playing three vampires from three different clans who have differing opinions on the underground politics of the vampire world.

While you investigate a shootout as one of these characters, you’ll be able to upgrade your skills and make difficult moral choices as you delve further into the mystery.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

Sniper Elite 5

Release Date: May 26

The premise of Sniper Elite 5 basically speaks for itself. As part of a covert US Rangers operation, you come into contact with the French Resistance and uncover a Nazi conspiracy. Then it’s your job to carefully take out the Nazi officials.

Sniper Elite 5 makes use of real locations from France in 1944 and has an in-depth campaign system that allows you to take on missions solo or in co-op. You can even invade another player’s game and create an even more tense cat-and-mouse situation.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Kao the Kangaroo

Release Date: May 27 (digital), June 30 (physical)

If you love the vibrant 3D-platformer worlds of Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, allow us to introduce you to Kao the Kangaroo. The hit 2000s era franchise is back with its first new game in over a decade and if you’re a fan of the boxing kangaroo you’ll find plenty to love here.

In a world of magic and fantasy, you take control of Kao as he seeks his missing sister and battles the fighting masters who have become influenced by a dark power. It’s whimsical platforming at its best.

Pre-order it now: PS5| PS4 | Xbox | Switch | PC

It’s a quiet month but there’s no shortage of new games coming our way this year, particularly for PlayStation which has 22 new games releasing this year!

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in May? Let us know in the comments.