10 New Release Books to Turn Over a New Leaf With in May

Another day, another great month for new books. With the colder weather tightening its grip on Australia right now, there’s no better time to curl up with a good book. Lucky for you, May is full of great new book releases, from fan-favourite authors such as Holly Black and Jordan B. Peterson to authors making their grand debut, such as Hayley Scrivenor with Dirt Town.

In the fantasy realm, Holly Black is ready to take her first leap into adult fiction with her latest novel, Book of Night. If you loved The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern or Ninth House by Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo, you’ll eat this book right up. You’ll also want to catch the final book in The Prison Healer series by homegrown Aussie author Lynette Noni. Not only are we dying to get our paws on this book, but we’re excited to see where this ends. A truly underrated YA fantasy series from a talented and bright writer.

For those of you who like to doomscroll on TikTok until the wee hours of the morning, don’t miss E. Lockhart’s Family of Liars, the long-awaited prequel to #Booktok sensation, We Were Liars.

Let’s dive into the best new book releases coming out in May.

Best cookbooks to pick up this month

Kin Thai: Modern Thai Recipes to Cook at Home by John Chantarasak

About the book:

Its chapters are structured by type of dish, from snacks and relishes to curries, stir-fries and salads, so you can easily find your favourites – from Roast Duck and Lychee Red Curry (gaeng daeng bpet) and Langoustine and Rhubarb Hot and Sour Soup (dtom yum goong) to Red Fire Greens with Yellow Soybean Sauce (pak kheo fai daeng) and Assorted Flavour One-bite Royal Snack (miang kham).

As well as using ingredients native to Thailand, Chantarasak explores the origins of the western ingredients, explaining their place in Thai cuisine, and how the competent home cook can use them to achieve Asian flavours.

Release date: May 18, 2022

Where to buy:

Best non-fiction books to read this month

Money With Jess by Jessica Irvine

About the book:

Does thinking about money make you feel overwhelmed, confused or anxious? That ends now. Join one of Australia’s most loved and respected economics journalists, Jessica Irvine, as she helps you strip away your negative money thoughts and teaches you the real meaning of money: how to get it, how to spend it and how to save it.

Whether you want to buy a home, retire comfortably, sleep well at night, leave a job you hate or borrow to build your wealth, learning to budget your money is the foundation of all good money decisions. Money with Jess unpacks the unique and simple system Jess created for organising, tracking and investing her own money.

Release date: May 9, 2022

Where to buy:

How To Lose Friends And Influence White People by Antoinette Lattouf

About this book:

A powerful and personal guide on how to be effective, no matter who you’re trying to influence. Whether it’s the racist relative sitting across the table at a family function, or the CEO blind to the institutional barriers to people of colour in the workplace, award-winning journalist and vivacious leader Antoinette Lattouf has some tips and advice on what to do.

Unlike Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People, it won’t advise you not to criticise, condemn or complain but instead explores the fallout when you do just that. With searing insights into the popularity contests you’ll forgo, and how to decide which races are worth running — and crucially which simply aren’t worth time or energy.

Release date: May 3, 2022

Where to buy this new book release:

Beyond Order: 12 More Rules To Life by Jordan B. Peterson

About the book:

In 12 Rules for Life, acclaimed public thinker and clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson offered an antidote to the chaos in our lives — eternal truths applied to modern anxieties. His insights have helped millions of readers and resonated powerfully around the world.

Now in this long-awaited sequel, Peterson goes further, showing that part of life’s meaning comes from reaching out into the domain beyond what we know, and adapting to an ever-transforming world. While an excess of chaos threatens us with uncertainty, an excess of order leads to a lack of curiosity and creative vitality. Beyond Order therefore calls on us to balance the two fundamental principles of reality — order and chaos — and reveals the profound meaning that can be found on the path that divides them.

Release date: May 3, 2022

Where to buy:

Best new fantasy book releases to read this month

Book of Night by Holly Black

About this book:

In Charlie Hall’s world, shadows can be altered, for entertainment and cosmetic preferences — but also to increase power and influence. You can alter someone’s feelings and memories, but manipulating shadows has a cost, with the potential to take hours or days from your life. Your shadow holds all the parts of you that you want to keep hidden — a second self, standing just to your left, walking behind you into lit rooms. And sometimes, it has a life of its own.

Charlie is a low-level con artist, working as a bartender while trying to distance herself from the powerful and dangerous underground world of shadow trading. But when a terrible figure from her past returns, Charlie’s present life is thrown into chaos, and her future, seems at best, unclear and at worst, non-existent. Determined to survive, Charlie throws herself into a maelstrom of secrets and murder, setting her against a cast of doppelgangers, mercurial billionaires, shadow thieves, and her own sister all desperate to control the magic of the shadows.

Release date: May 3, 2022

Where to buy:

Best YA & Children’s books to read this month

Family of Liars by E. Lockhart

About this book:

While We Were Liars was initially published back in 2014, it wasn’t until two summers ago that Lockhart’s daughter forwarded her a TikTok video that blew up with the hashtag #WeWereLiars. Suddenly, people were sobbing, throwing her book at the wall (a good thing, we swear). Now, the long awaited sequel for We Were Liars‘ is coming out this month and we’ll finally get to know the truth behind the mysterious Sinclair family.

In Family of Liars, readers return to the Sinclair family’s private island, 27 years prior to the events of We Were Liars. Carrie and her sisters love returning to their family beach house every summer, at least until a tragic accident befalls the sisters.

As the family deals with the fallout, Carrie tries to deal with her own grief. As the summer continues, she finds love with an irresistible and unpredictable boy while the sisters deal with an unforgivable betrayal and terrible, terrible mistakes.

Release date: May 4, 2022

Where to buy:

The Blood Traitor by Lynette Noni

About this new book release:

Kiva thought she knew what she wanted — revenge. But feelings change, people change… everything has changed. After what happened at the palace, Kiva is desperate to know if her friends and family are safe, and whether those she wronged can ever forgive her. But with the kingdoms closer to the brink of war than they’ve ever been, and Kiva far away from the conflict, more is at stake than her own broken heart.

Plus, if you order from Booktopia you can receive a signed copy from Lynette Noni — but only while stocks last.

Release date: May 31, 2022

Where to buy:

Bluey: Typewriter

About this book:

Bluey’s typewriter is missing. Will she and her friends find what they are looking for?

A gorgeous lift-the-flap board book for kids of all ages.

Release date: May 17, 2022

Where to buy:

Best new crime and thriller book releases to read this month

Dirt Town by Hayley Scrivenor

About this new book release:

On a sweltering Friday afternoon in Durton, best friends Ronnie and Esther leave school together. Esther never makes it home. Ronnie’s going to find her, she has a plan. Lewis will help. Their friend can’t be gone, Ronnie won’t believe it.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Michaels can believe it, she has seen what people are capable of. She knows more than anyone how, in a moment of weakness, a person can be driven to do something they never thought possible. Lewis can believe it too. But he can’t reveal what he saw that afternoon at the creek without exposing his own secret.

Five days later, Esther’s buried body is discovered. What do we owe the girl who isn’t there?

Release date: May 31, 2022

Where to buy:

The Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan

About the book:

First Rule: Make them like you.

Second Rule: Make them need you.

Third Rule: Make them pay.

They think I’m a young, idealistic law student, that I’m passionate about reforming a corrupt and brutal system.

They think I’m working hard to impress them.

They think I’m here to save an innocent man on death row.

They’re wrong. I’m going to bury him.

Release date: May 4, 2022

Where to buy: