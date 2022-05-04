MasterChef at Home: Max Krapivsky’s ‘Funky’ Pasta in 5 Minutes

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites is continuing to tick along and this week we sadly saw Max Krapivsky hang up his apron and depart the kitchen after a pressure test from Reynold Poernomo. On departing MasterChef, Max shared his favourite quick and easy recipe with Lifehacker Australia. His go-to dish? Pasta.

Max’s two-ingredient pasta dough recipe is the perfect afternoon project for folks looking for a bit of a fun project that will result in a damn delicious meal – after all, it comes from a MasterChef contestant.

Here’s how to make it at home.

MasterChef at home: Two-ingredient pasta dough recipe

Serves: 3-4 | Cook time: 5 minutes prep, 30 minutes resting time, 15 minutes to shape

What you’ll need for this MasterChef pasta recipe:

Durum Wheat Semolina – 300g or 2 cups

Warm water – 160ml or 3/4 cups

Equipment

Bowl and a benchtop

Directions for this MasterChef pasta recipe:

Combine Durum Wheat Semolina and warm water in a bowl. Mix with a fork or hands until a shaggy dough forms. Turn onto benchtop and work with hands, kneading for 5 minutes until a smooth dough form. Leave to rest for 15-30 minutes. After resting, cut and roll logs. Cut out 1 cm cubes and form them into any shapes you want, get creative. You can use household items to make funky little pasta shapes – my favourite is the malloredus, which uses the malloredus board to create beautiful ridges, but a fork also works.

Hot tip: This type of pasta dough goes especially well with simple tomato sauce (olive oil, chilli flakes, garlic and tinned tomato/passata, finished with fresh mozzarella or Parmigiano), ragu and bolognaise sauce also work really well.

