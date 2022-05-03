Secure the Title of Favourite Child by Nabbing Free Macca’s Hotcakes on Mother’s Day

In case you forgot, Mother’s Day is back for another year. And for those of you in need of a last-minute bail-out from a year of guilt trips from the special women in your lives, Macca’s and Deliveroo are here to help with free hotcakes on orders over $15.

A Mother’s Day breakfast in bed quite literally couldn’t get any easier.

How to score free Macca’s hotcakes on Mother’s Day

When ordering some hot Macca’s breakfast from participating restaurants on Deliveroo between the hours of 5:00 am to 10.30 am AEST, you have the opportunity to score free hotcakes if you take two simple steps.

Step 1: Place a Macca’s order on Deliveroo over the value of $15 (on Sunday, May 8 between 5:00 am and 10.30 am AEST)

Step 2: Enter the code ‘HOTCAKES’ prior to checkout to redeem the free treat

And if mum (or any other lovely lady in your life) is keen for a sleep in on her special day, don’t worry because there is a sweet deal available for her too.

Deliveroo and McDonald’s Australia are offering 25% off orders of $12 or more from 12:00 pm on Sunday, May 8 until Friday, May 13, also.

Sadly, the Macca’s hotcakes deal and Mother’s Day special are not available at all McDonald’s restaurants (Western Australia is excluded from the promotion, for example), so please be sure to double-check before you place your orders.

Jodi Ingham, Commercial Director at Deliveroo, said in a statement that:

“As a way to say thank you to every Mum and Mother figure for all they do 365 days of the year, we’ve partnered with everyone’s favourite nostalgic breakfast destination, McDonald’s, offering their fluffy and delicious hotcakes across Australia. The combination of fresh hotcakes arriving hot and ready to eat is a one-way ticket to impressing Mum this Mother’s Day!”

If you’d like more inspiration on ways to impress on Mother’s Day, may we suggest this last-minute gift ideas guide next?