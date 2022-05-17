TikTok Reckons This Hair Mask Is Better Than Olaplex and It’s on Sale

These days, TikTok determines which haircare and beauty products reach cult status, and the latest product to be crowned is the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Alexis Ren is raving about just how good the K18 treatment is at restoring hair health, so naturally, I had to try it.

@alexisren My hair stylist used it on me once and I was like oh. Wow ♬ original sound – Alexisren

But before we get to the results, here’s everything you need to know about the new hair treatment mask that’s taking over TikTok.

What is K18 hair treatment, and how does it work?

To put it simply, K18 uses patented bioactive peptides to carry amino acids deep into the hair structure, repairing and reconnecting the keratin chains to heal them from the inside out. This slightly differs from your traditional bond repairing treatments like Olaplex, which offer a short-term solution and temporary fix for repairing hair. The K18 bioactive peptide is also recognised as natural by the hair, meaning it’s not washed away by water or shampoo like traditional bonding agents.

Does it work for all hair types?

The good news is that K18 works on all hair types! So if your hair is damaged, dry, or generally feeling gross, this hair mask is for you. The only thing that changes per hair type is the amount of product you use and how long you use it for. Start with a less is more approach if you’ve got short or finer hair, and add a few more pumps for longer, thicker hair.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask, $70 (usually $94.50)

How do you use the Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask?

Here’s where the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask is different from your usual hair masks. It was designed to work without being rinsed out — a dream if you’re lazy like me.

First, wash and towel dry your hair as usual before working one pump of the K18 treatment thoroughly and evenly through your hair from root to tip. Let the treatment soak in for four minutes before continuing your routine without rinsing it out. You can then follow up with the K18 Hair Mist if you’d like to give your hair that extra dose (which I highly recommend).

Is the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask worth it?

I’ve got naturally curly hair (type 3), and I’ve tried almost every hair treatment, mask and serum under the sun to find one that actually looks after my curls. My hair absolutely hates Olaplex (blasphemy, I know), so I was initially a little hesitant to try the K18 treatment. But the whole premise of it suits my lazy girl lifestyle, so I thought, why not give it a crack. To my delight, my hair loves it! After a few washes, it looks and feels healthier, stronger, and, dare I say, longer.

I’ve gone full Hailey Beiber and use the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask and the Mist almost every time I wash my hair. After over a month of use, I’ve really noticed a difference in my hair’s health. My ends always used to get tangled and break off, but now they’re so silky I’ve hardly ever got knots. My split ends and breakages look like they’re healing, and my hair has this gorgeous sunkissed shine. It feels so soft— not like soft-I-can’t-do-anything-with-this-soft, just healthy soft.

Shop the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask

Yes, the price tag is a little high, coming in at $94.50 for 50ml, but you technically shouldn’t be using it every wash, so a little will actually go a long way. Plus, right now, if you purchase it from AMR Hair & Beauty, you can get the hair mask and mist bundle for just $150 (usually $250).

Where to buy: AMR Hair & Beauty ($70, usually $94.50, 50ml), Hairhouse ($94.50, 50ml), Adore Beauty ($94.50, 50ml)