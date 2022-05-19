The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial Is Being Rushed Out as a Documentary, for Some Reason

With the way onlookers are treating the defamation case playing out between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for some kind of high-drama docuseries, not a very real, and at times disturbing, legal matter between two actual human people.

Well, now it seems the reality loads of fans have been imagining to be true is actually going to be, with the news dropping that Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ will be releasing a two-part documentary series centred on the case titled Johnny vs Amber. The case is now officially becoming a source of entertainment.

While, for some, that may sound like an icky move that only further pushes the ‘entertainment value’ of a toxic series of events, and others might argue that we’re already seeing far too much of this case, there are sure to be those who will jump at the chance to learn more.

Johnny vs Amber documentary: What can you expect?

The documentary series, which will premiere on Thursday, May 26 (yes, that soon), on ID has been described with the following synopsis:

The trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard is capturing global attention with daily testimony unfolding from the stand that reads like a plot from a contentious drama. Two of Hollywood’s most glamorous movie stars accuse one another of horrific acts of domestic abuse, and reveal a relationship that seemed to be toxic from the very beginning. But, in all this chaos and confusion, it begs the question of how did this all start?