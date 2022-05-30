How to Adjust to a Hybrid Working Life

Just when we all finally got used to working remotely full-time, the world is opening up again and an entirely new working lifestyle has emerged: the hybrid model. Whether you’re opting for a two-day in, three-day out split (or vice-versa), adjusting to this structure can take a bit of time – not to mention some tricky planning and organisation – to make the hybrid life work for you.

Thankfully, it’s not anywhere near as hard as it may seem – and most of the more challenging stuff is in the setup. Once that’s sorted, hybrid work is a breeze! Here are five key hacks that will make the transition to hybrid working life super easy.

Find A Routine

The first and most important thing you need to do is establish a routine. As humans, we thrive best when we have a rhythm, it tells us what we should be doing and keeps momentum up. Without it, life can feel a little more disruptive – and the hybrid life can sometimes skew that way if you haven’t got all your ducks lined up in a row. Fortunately, it’s an easy fix.

If you have the option of choosing which days you’re at home and which days you’re in the office, simply make them the same each week. Not only will it help you know what to expect, but it’ll also give you a rhythm to go by, help your colleagues know where to find you and above all, keep you consistent.

Get An Agile Set-Up

If you’re constantly moving between your home and the office, you’re going to need to have equipment that moves with you. The upside of freedom means no longer being tethered to a permanent desk, so a flurry of cables and connections doesn’t suit the situation. Instead, what you need is a simple, easy to move set-up – and it’s even better if all your tech is connected.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem for instance – you can record meeting notes on your Galaxy S22+ in the office, lean back on your afternoon commute home with your Buds2, and then transcribe them on the Tab S8 Series the next day, easy peasy. The Galaxy Tab S8 Series is also super mobile, so you can set it up wherever you want and have it function as if you’re right back at your desk.

Sort Your Meeting Schedule

There’s nothing worse than trying to organise a meeting when you have no idea who’s around. There’s always one person who needs to dial in while you’re all waiting in the office, and there’s nothing worse than hitting the cap of maximum meeting attendees online. Needless to say, it can be frustrating and the best way to alleviate this drama is to keep your calendar in good nick.

If you know that you’re at your best in a brainstorm on Monday morning, make that a day where you’re in the office, and schedule your meetings accordingly. If your entire team is coming in for Wednesday catch-ups, make sure you’re there too. And on days where you don’t have any one-on-one meetings, take advantage of the freedom and stay home that day, so you can have full capacity to get those creative juices flowing.

Get Your Sleep Schedule In Order

If there’s one tip that will turn your mornings around faster than a triple shot espresso, it’s having the same wake-up time no matter whether you’re heading to the office or working in pyjamas at home. A lot of leading sleep professionals stress that waking up at the same time can actually lead to you getting better sleep, so you’ll be infinitely less crabby in the morning standup.

But on top of that, it’s also helpful to make sure you treat every day as if it’s an office day. Waking up early on your working from home days means you’re equally as “on” and available as any other day, so you won’t be sluggish until 11am. The same can also be said for putting in proper clothes regardless of your work schedule. Make it feel real, and it will be.

Take Advantage Of The Freedom

If you’ve got the opportunity to work from a beachfront café once a week, take it! Why the heck not? As long as you’re productive, consistent and switched on, the hybrid life lets you explore more adventures and locations than ever before. You’re unlimited in choice and possibility.

Where the office gives you structure, the non-office days give you an opportunity. Now that you’ve established your schedules, timed your meetings to perfection and gotten kitted up with a working ecosystem that lets you be agile and work from anywhere, you can reward yourself with flexibility. And maybe even a croissant or two at that café.