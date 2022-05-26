How to Watch the 2022 US Open in Australia Live, Online and Free

If you’re a tennis obsessive, get excited. After Wimbledon in June, the next Grand Slam event we have to look forward to is the 2022 US Open.

In the lead up to the major tennis tournament, we’ve pulled together a list of details for fans eager to see their favourite competitors step onto the court.

Here’s your guide to the 2022 US Open and how to watch the comp from Australia.

What is the US Open?

The US Open, which is held in Flushing Meadows, New York, is the final Grand Slam for the year on the tennis circuit. The other three Grand Slams, in chronological order, are the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

The hardcourt competition lasts for two marathon weeks and is made up of men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and events for senior, junior and wheelchair players.

Who took home the title in 2021?

It may feel like an age ago, but let’s cast our minds back to the 2021 comp shall we? In the singles events for 2021, Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu were the champs in singles and Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury, Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai and Desirae Krawczyk were the athletes who walked away with the winning spots in doubles.

The players in this year’s US Open are still being determined so we’ll keep you posted once we know more.

When is the 2022 US Open?

Qualifying matches run from August 23 through to August 26, 2022.

Main matches will run from August 29 until September 11, 2022. Finals will take place on September 10-11.

How can I watch the tournament in Australia?

As always, there will be a few options for tennis obsessives seeking to catch the biggest matches in the 2022 US Open tournament.

While the US Open has previously been streamed on Kayo, Nine recently secured the exclusive rights to the tournament for three years, starting in 2022.

That means this year you’ll be able to stream the US Open matches on Stan Sport. This is also where you can find the other Grand Slam tournaments streaming.

There will likely also be a free-to-air broadcast partner for the US Open in Australia, but we’re yet to have details on that one so we’ll keep you posted as the tournament gets closer.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect the details of the 2022 US Open.