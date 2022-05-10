How to Watch Google I/O 2022 (and What to Expect)

It’s that time of year again: Google is ready to make some announcements, and what better way to do so than using its famous Google I/O platform. The conference is about to get underway, and we’re ready to see what new features might be announced for Android 13, whether we finally get to see the Pixel Watch (not left behind at a restaurant), and whether Google will show off the new Pixel 6a.

How to tune into Google I/O 2022

While Google I/O is technically a developer event, Google makes it easy for the general public to tune in, no matter who they are or where they live. You can find the livestream here on Google’s YouTube page, as well as an American Sign Language livestream here. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, is set to take the stage at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, May 11, so make sure to tune in by then to catch the whole show.

What will Google announce at Google I/O 2022?

The company hasn’t made any official announcements ahead of its big presentation, but based on rumours and reliable leaks, we have some idea of what to expect.

First and foremost, we’re expecting to get our first official look at the Pixel Watch, Google’s first smartwatch. That said, we generally know what it’s all about, since a prototype was left behind in a restaurant (how iPhone 4 of Google). Should Google reveal the Pixel Watch tomorrow, we expect to see a rounded smartwatch with interchangeable bands running Wear OS 3, a joint venture between Google and Samsung. Wear OS 3 should offer a more customisable experience compared to something like Apple’s watchOS, complete with widgets (called “Tiles”).

Continuing on the hardware front, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pichai announce the Pixel 6a at I/O. The latest midrange smartphone from Google should offer the same performance as the flagship Pixel 6, while using the more budget-friendly camera hardware found in the Pixel 5a. Sadly, this could be the first midrange Pixel device to lose the headphone jack. If so, the list of smartphones still sporting the 3.5 mm port will shrink even further.

The focus of the event, however, is bound to be on software, specifically Android 13. The latest version of Android OS is currently in beta testing, and doesn’t currently offer much in the way of new features. That said, Google is likely holding back on major announcements until tomorrow, after which we should see fun new changes hit future beta versions of Android 13.

