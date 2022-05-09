When and Where You Can Watch Eurovision 2022 in Australia

Get excited, Australia because Eurovision 2022 is here. The eccentric European song contest, which holds a dear place in the hearts of Australians, is set to kick off on May 10, 2022 (May 11 here in Australia) with the final taking place on May 15. To help you prepare for the colourful music event, we’ve pulled together a list of key details for you. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest 2022 and how to watch it from Australia.

Eurovision 2022: Event location and dates

If you’re wondering when and where you can catch Eurovision in 2022, the event is set to run from May 10 to May 15, 2022 (these are the dates for us in Australia).

Seeing as Italy was the winning country in 2021, it will play host to Eurovision 2022. The event will be held at PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy which was built for the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics.

Last year, due to COVID-19, some of the competitors had to perform remotely from their home countries. It’s unclear if that will be the case again this year but we’ll keep you posted.

Who is Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest entrant?

Australia has been competing in Eurovision since 2015. Last year we had Montaigne performing her song ‘Technicolour’.

In 2022 we’ll have 21-year-old prodigy Sheldon Riley who has been featured on The Voice Australia, X-Factor Australia and America’s Got Talent.

Riley will be singing the song ‘Not The Same’. Check it out in the video below.

Australia will be competing in Semi-Final 2 which will take place on May 13.

Who else is competing this year?

There are 40 countries slated to compete in the contest for 2022. You can check out the list of competitors on the Eurovision website.

How do I watch Eurovision 2022 in Australia?

As per usual SBS will broadcast Eurovision in Australia in 2022. The network will be covering the events up until May 15.

Comedian Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst will be some of the Australian hosts for SBS’ coverage of Eurovision.

SBS has released its full coverage schedule for 2022 Eurovision in Australia, which you can find below.

Primetime evening broadcasts:

Semi-Final 1 – Friday, May 13, 8.30 pm

Semi-Final 2 – Saturday, May 14, 8.30 pm

Grand Final – Sunday, May 15, 7.30 pm

LIVE early morning broadcasts

Semi-Final 1 – Wednesday, May 11, 5:00 am

Semi-Final 2 – Friday, May 13, 5:00 am

Grand Final – Sunday, May 15, 5:00 am

The Semi-Finals and Grand Final will also be aired on SBS Viceland on Saturday, May 14, Sunday, May 15 at 11.30 am, and Monday, May 15 from noon.

The countdown is officially on, but in the interim, you can watch Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix to get a taste of that classic Eurovision energy.

