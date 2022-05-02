How to Avoid Getting Bumped From Your Next Flight

We know two things about the state of air travel in the United States right now. First, the number of Americans travelling by air continues to rise back to its pre-pandemic numbers. Second, many airlines are experiencing staffing shortages, forcing them to delay and cancel large swaths of flights. Add these two pieces of information together, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a stressful trip to the airport.

A natural consequence of delayed and cancelled flights is that the flights that do make it into the sky are often overbooked, forcing the airline to choose which passengers to bump. Airlines will offer incentives in hopes of customers willingly giving up their seats, but when rubber meets the road, they’re going to do what they have to do. If you’re hoping not to go get bumped, here are five techniques you can employ to increase your odds that you won’t be one of the unlucky passengers.

Become a rewards member

Airlines as an industry tend to reward brand-loyal customers. Whether it be frequent-flyer miles, priority boarding, or access to private airport lounges, if you’re willing to go all-in with a brand, they’re (typically) going to take care of you. This “I scratch your back, you scratch mine” extends into the bumping selection process. If you arrive at a crowded gate, your rewards card will be more valuable than your boarding pass (but also, do not forget your boarding pass). Your future business is too important for the airline to jeopardize; they’d bump the fair-weather flier over you in a heartbeat. There are no guarantees here, but ultimately, airlines are like mob families; they take care of their own.

Spring for extra leg room

The extra leg room itself is not what is going to save you from being bumped from your flight, but the fact that you’ve paid an upcharge for your seat on the plane is. In the airline’s eyes, there’s a hierarchy for those boarding the plane. It starts with the first class passengers and ends with those whose ticket is basic economy. Let me tell you, if you’re trying to board an overbooked flight, you do not want to be basic economy.

This is obviously a method that you’re going to have to budget for — paying a fee to improve your odds of not getting bumped isn’t ideal. But you know what else isn’t ideal? Getting bumped from your flight. So if you can afford it, paying a bit more might be worth it to you.

Check-in early

Most airlines now allow you to check in online 24 hours before your flight. If you’re worried about getting bumped from an overbooked flight, this is the least you can do to set yourself up for success. When perusing their flight roster to decide whose getting bumped, the first fliers on the chopping block are those who didn’t even check in. It makes sense — in their eyes, you’re the most likely to be a no-show. They want to bump passengers who they believe will ultimately cause them the least amount of trouble, so don’t give the airlines any indication that you’re a solid bet for flaking.

Purchase tickets together

If travelling with a group, it is imperative you book your tickets together. This is because when deciding which passengers to bump, airlines tend to steer away from bumping whole groups. It’s much easier for them to reseat single passengers on alternative flights than it is to make sure a group of people gets to the same place at the same time. While you’re at it, even pay the fee to pick your seats so you and your party can sit together. It’ll help your odds of making it on the plane even more.

Research airlines

Did you know the U.S. Department of Transportation keeps track of each airlines’ number of “involuntary denied boardings”? You can look and see which airlines do the best job of getting all of their passengers on board, and which ones spend hours at the gate negotiating a compensation in exchange for telling people they aren’t going to make it to Disney World today.

According to available data, the airlines that are among the best at not bumping passengers are Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and JetBlue. Airlines that have the most involuntary boardings include American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Allegiant Air. Do with this information what you will, but you might be well-served into factoring it into your decision-making process the next time you’re leaving town.