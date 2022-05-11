You’re Probably Not Washing Your Doona Enough

We all know now that you should aim to wash your sheets at least once a week, but how about your humble doona? While we all might roll around on our fitted sheets and drool all over our pillowcases, it’s your doona that secretly absorbs most of the sweat and bacteria you shed throughout the night.

If you didn’t know, we can’t really blame you. After all, you probably eyeball how big and plushy your doona is and wonder how on earth you’re going to wash the damn thing. It’s too big for your laundry machine, let alone the sink. And imagine scrubbing at all those stains — doonas should just be universally black to hide the sorry sight. Even thinking about taking it for a dry clean has our bank accounts weeping.

Alas, it’s a chore that must be done. If you want to avoid attracting dust mites or triggering sensitive skin conditions, it’s time you started washing your doona more often.

We asked the experts at BedThreads to decree once and for all, how often you should really wash your doona.

So, how often should you clean your doona?

We’re willing to bet that most of you would admit to washing your doona maybe once a year.

According to BedThreads, it’s recommended that you machine wash or dry clean your doona at least once every couple of months, according to its care label. Hear that, folks? At least once every two months.

Oh, and BedThreads has some advice for those of you who prefer to sleep without a flat sheet — you should probably consider washing it more frequently.

After thinking about how much we’re likely to eat, sweat, sob or invite others into our beds, your beloved doona can only withstand so much bad bacteria and germs.

If you’re wondering how to properly wash your doona, don’t worry because we’ve got a guide for you right here. Remember to always check your care label before trying to shove the whole thing in your home washing machine or breaking out the bleach.

We’re hoping that most of you are in possession of an attractive quilt cover, and if not, then respectfully what the hell are you doing? Your quilt cover is the last line of defence between washing your doona weekly or wrapping yourself in filth. While you should be washing the doona itself every couple of months, you’ll need to wash its cover every other week along with your sheets.

Protect your doona with one of these quilt covers

In case you don't own any doona covers, or perhaps you wouldn't mind grabbing a new one to reinvent your bedroom, we've rounded up a few lovely sets for you to consider below.

