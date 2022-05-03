Here’s Where Your Teacher Discount Works Year-Round

If you checked your holiday calendar this morning, you already know we are in the midst of the Parent Teacher Association’s National Teacher Appreciation Week. While many retailers are offering limited-time offers as their way of saying thanks to America’s 3.2 million educators, here are ten companies that offer teachers year-round discounts.

Apple’s education discount program ranges far and wide, covering teachers, school staff, homeschool teachers, and newly accepted college students. After proving your educator or student status, you’re eligible for up to $US100 ($139) off on select laptops, and $US50 ($69) on select iPads. (Teachers, don’t get jealous that Apple offers your students a free Apple Music subscription, too.)

Turns out this popular clothing retailer offers a solid teacher discount. With a proper identification, you’ll receive 15% off on your in-store and online purchases. It’s worth noting this discount does not apply to J. Crew Factory stores. If you’re going to shop at the outlets, you’re on your own.

Did you know Michael’s does more than serve as the place kids frantically force their parents to take them to buy poster board at 6 pm. because they forgot to start working on that project that’s due tomorrow? The craft store also offers a 15% discount for teachers to use in-store or online. Just be aware you’ll need to do more than flash your teacher’s ID at the cash register — you’ll have to complete a verification process before you can use your discount.

What’s the point of becoming a teacher if you’re not going to ball out on incredible themed parties for your classroom? Party City is there to help you put the whole jamboree together. The retail chain offers discounts ranging from 10% to 20% off of your total purchase, depending on how much you spend. All you need to provide is a note on your school’s letterhead signed by an administrator verifying you are, in fact, an educator.

Your students may not know what a physical newspaper is, but that won’t stop you from getting a good price on one. The New York Times offers a 50% discount to both staff and educators. This will be useful for those looking to broaden their horizons, educate themselves, or for if they ever put Wordle behind a paywall.

Books — they’re right up there with the calculator as a building block of education. Barnes and Noble offers a year round 20% discount for teachers on publisher’s list prices when books are purchased for classroom use. They even bump that number up to 25% during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teachers love being in the classroom, but they also need a break. Hotels.com offers a 10% discount to educators who are looking to take a well-deserved vacation. Because if you’re going to have to grade those papers anyway, might as well do it while relaxing on a nice beach.

The king of big-box retail also does its part for the teaching community, offering a $US20 ($28) shop card to teachers when they sign up as new members. It’s a nice little perk for educators heading out to grab one of those famous $US1.50 ($2) hot dogs.