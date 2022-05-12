Hacks: How Aussies Can Watch Season 2 of the Award-Winning Series

If you’ve been hanging out for a good laugh, look no further because the Emmy Award-winning series Hacks is back for its second season. Here are all the details Aussies need to know to tune in.

First up, what is Hacks?

If you haven’t caught Hacks yet for yourself you are missing out on one of the best comedies on television.

Hacks follows the career of legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance, who picks up a young writer, Ava, to help her revitalise her stand up routine. Unfortunately, their relationship is anything but smooth, but it is often hilarious.

The series scored multiple Emmy, Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards for its first season, with many going to Jean Smart’s legendary performance.

What’s happening in season 2?

Season 2 of Hacks is picking up right where season 1 left off, which saw Deborah and Ava’s tentative friendship under even more strain.

Here’s the synopsis:

Nominated for thirteen Emmy Awards, Hacks explores the dark mentorship between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a young, entitled writer named Ava. The eight-episode second season will pick up immediately after the events of the season one finale, with Deborah and Ava traveling across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

A trailer for the new season has also been released, which you can check out below.

And here’s the second official trailer.

Who is in the cast?

Hacks would be nothing without its two leads, so you can look forward to seeing Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder back as Deborah and Ava. Could more Emmys be in their future? We’ll find out soon.

Alongside them, we’ll be seeing some regulars including Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hamilton), Jane Adams (Messiah), Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Paul W. Downs (Broad City), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls), Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), Meg Stalter (Tooning Out the News), Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Season 2 of Hacks is also recruiting a bunch of new faces for this cross-country adventure such as Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Susies Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

The series is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

When can you watch Hacks season 2 in Australia?

Just like season 1, Hacks’ second season will find a home on local streaming service, Stan.

The series will debut simultaneously with the U.S. and the first two episodes drop on May 13. The rest will follow weekly.

If you haven’t watched Hacks yet, go check it out on Stan along with these other great shows on the platform.