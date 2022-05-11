Click Frenzy Mayhem Right Around the Corner, Here’s How You Can Make the Most of it

If you’ve got some spare cash burning a hole in your wallet, we’ve got some good news for you. Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 is right around the corner with the huge online sale event officially kicking off at 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday, May 24 2022, and running until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022. And true to Click Frenzy Mayhem for, you can expect loads of top-tier sales and deals to spend all your hard-earned cash on.

Over the course of 53 hours, Aussies typically get access to over 1,000+ Click Frenzy deals and exclusive offers from big-name brands like Sephora, Lovehoney, Garmin and more.

To help you during every phase of the huge event, we’ve put together a handy guide to making the most of the massive Click Frenzy sales — including how to get access to the pre-sale and exclusive deals before anyone else. Let’s dive in, shall we?

What is Click Frenzy and When does Click Frenzy Mayhem start?

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 officially kicks off at 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday, May 24 2022, and will end at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022. As you can see from the Click Frenzy Calendar 2022, there’s a lot in store, so set your alarms!

What kind of deals can you expect from Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022?

Each year a range of epic retailers join Click Frenzy’s huge online shopping event, and it’s highly likely this year will be no different.

The best Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals 2022

While we don’t have a full list of deals and retailers yet, if other years are anything to go by, it’s going to be an unmissable event.

Which retailers are taking part in Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022?

If other Click Frenzy events are anything to go by the list of retailers is usually pretty impressive and stretches across all categories — sporting goods, tech, pet supplies, beauty, fashion — you name it and there’s probably a sweet, sweet deal you can shop.

How to get the best Click Frenzy deals

Of course, trying to nab a product for 99% off isn’t easy and stock is super limited for the Go Gaga deals. Just look at the tales of misery and woe from previous Click Frenzy years! That’s because there are a very specific set of rules you have to follow to make sure you can get the insane prices that are only available for a very, very short time — we’re talking less than 30 seconds here, people.

So how do you set yourself up for success? Plenty of these tips will be useful for regular Click Frenzy shopping too, not just the limited-time deals.

Be a Click Frenzy member

That means heading to the Click Frenzy homepage and whacking your details. Easy enough.

Subscribers will receive a series of emails over a 24-hour period. Going on past efforts, each email will instruct you as to where and when you need to head to certain Click Frenzy pages. Plus, you get access to all the pre-sale deals mentioned above and access to tomorrow’s main event 30-minutes before the general public.

As you can see, you need to be in a particular section of the Click Frenzy site. During that time, a banner will appear that has a code written on the front. Remember that. You don’t have time to write it down. Click the banner and you’ll be ready to pay.

Turn off your adblockers

If you’re using an adblocker, you will need to turn it off. The banner that appears on the webpage is a ‘pop-up’ and blockers such as AdBlock will prevent that from appearing. If you can’t see it, you can’t click it.

Payment options

Purchases will be made directly through the retailer’s website so payment options will vary across the board. Each brand page on the Click Frenzy website will give you a heads up on the forms of payment that will be accepted.

Purchase limits

There are likely to be limits on how many terms you can purchase, particularly with the big 99% off Click Frenzy deals. So, saving $99 on a $100 gift card mightn’t be as good as saving thousands on a new TV. Don’t get trigger-happy with the first deal you see.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.