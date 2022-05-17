Turn Your Leftover Spaghetti Into Frittata, Trust Us

Cookbook author and Italian cuisine enthusiast, Silvia Colloca, is set to treat audiences to a fresh batch of authentic Italian cooking tips and recipes with the arrival of a third season of Cook Like An Italian on SBS Food. From homemade passata to tips on how to make salami by hand, Colloca will be delving into the kind of Italian classics that will make nonna proud. And in celebration of the new season, she has shared a tasty little recipe with us to try: spaghetti frittata.

In essence, frittata di spaghetti is a recipe that takes leftover spaghetti and turns it into a fresh lunchtime (or dinner, or breakfast, whatever) dish. It’s super easy and only requires a few ingredients you’re likely to already have on hand. Along with spaghetti, of course… if you magically happen to have leftovers.

Here’s how to make Colloca’s frittata di spaghetti recipe at home.

Frittata di spaghetti recipe (leftover spaghetti frittata)

What you’ll need for spaghetti frittata:

6 eggs, beaten

35 g (1/3 cup) freshly grated Parmigiano, plus extra to serve, if liked

100 ml of milk

salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

300 g cold leftover spaghetti (in any kind of sauce – tomato, ragu, puttanesca, carbonara are all fine!)

80 ml (1/3 cup) extra-virgin olive oil

oregano leaves, optional

Directions for spaghetti frittata:

Mix the eggs, cheese, milk and some salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the leftover spaghetti and combine. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a 20 cm non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Tip in the egg mixture and swirl it around to cover the base of the pan. Cook for 3–4 minutes or until you can see the underside is turning golden brown. Slide the

frittata onto a plate. Add the remaining oil to the pan and allow it to get hot. With one swift and confident movement, tip the frittata upside down into the pan so that the golden bottom is now on top. Cook for 2–3 minutes, then slide onto a serving plate. Top with fresh oregano leaves, cut into wedges and serve. This is excellent freshly prepared or served cold.

Cook Like An Italian Season 3 premieres on SBS Food Tuesday, May 17 at 8.00 pm