Everything New in Chrome 102

If you feel like you’re always being asked to update Chrome, you’re not wrong. Google issues new updates for its web browser all the time, usually to patch new security vulnerabilities as they’re discovered. With this latest update, you’re indeed getting patches for 32 such flaws, but also a handful of interesting and useful new features — all of which makes updating to Chrome 102 a no brainer.

While we see standalone security patches released when necessary, Google tends to update Chrome like clockwork every four weeks. The last version, Chrome 101, launched on April 26, making minor UI tweaks and adding the ability to add notes to entries in Chrome’s password manager. While 102 isn’t a feature-filled update, it definitely has more going on than version 101.

Keyboard shortcut for tab management

After updating to Chrome 102, you’ll be able to move your active tab around using a keyboard shortcut, without needing to drag the tab with your cursor. To rearrange the tab, hold down Control + Shift + Page Up or Page Down. If your keyboard doesn’t have Page Up or Page Down keys, you’ll likely need to use Fn + Up or Down.

Open files through web apps

There are two new web apps features with Chrome 102. The first is the ability for web apps to open files on your computer, if the developer has programmed them to do so. For example, a web app may allow you to click on an element that then launches a file in your word processor.

Web apps shouldn’t reload as often

When using web apps, it’s common for the whole app to reload when switching pages. Chrome 102 should limit that behaviour, making it easier for web apps to move between pages without needing to refresh.

Learn more about new stores (in testing)

Google is testing a new Chrome feature in version 102: when you visit a store’s website for the first time, a pop-up will ask if you want to learn more about the store — say, to out that store’s Google reviews. To see if this feature works on your end, activate its flag in chrome://flags/#page-info-about-this-site.

Control a presentation from a separate tab (demo)

This update’s a great one for those of us who frequent present slideshows over video calls. Soon, everyone will have the option to control slides without actually having the slideshow’s tab open. That will allow you to open the video call’s tab and see your audience, rather than keeping your full attention on the presentation you likely know by heart. This feature is currently in demo mode, so if you want to experience it, check out this interactive site to learn more.

Security patches for 32 vulnerabilities

The most important aspect of this update is that it patches 32 security vulnerabilities that existed in earlier versions. Of those, one is rated “critical,” while eight are rated “high.” While the rest are rated “medium” and “low” and none of the flaws seem to have been exploited by hackers, it’s important to protect your browser now that these vulnerabilities are public knowledge.

Here are the nine critical and high-rated vulnerabilities that will be fixed with this update:

Critical CVE-2022-1853: Use after free in Indexed DB. Reported by Anonymous on 2022-05-12

CVE-2022-1853: Use after free in Indexed DB. Reported by Anonymous on 2022-05-12 High CVE-2022-1854: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by SeongHwan Park (SeHwa) on 2022-04-27

CVE-2022-1854: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by SeongHwan Park (SeHwa) on 2022-04-27 High CVE-2022-1855: Use after free in Messaging. Reported by Anonymous on 2021-07-13

CVE-2022-1855: Use after free in Messaging. Reported by Anonymous on 2021-07-13 High CVE-2022-1856: Use after free in User Education. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2022-05-06

CVE-2022-1856: Use after free in User Education. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2022-05-06 High CVE-2022-1857: Insufficient policy enforcement in File System API. Reported by Daniel Rhea on 2021-07-11

CVE-2022-1857: Insufficient policy enforcement in File System API. Reported by Daniel Rhea on 2021-07-11 High CVE-2022-1858: Out of bounds read in DevTools. Reported by EllisVlad on 2022-04-07

CVE-2022-1858: Out of bounds read in DevTools. Reported by EllisVlad on 2022-04-07 High CVE-2022-1859: Use after free in Performance Manager. Reported by Guannan Wang (@Keenan7310) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab on 2022-05-05

CVE-2022-1859: Use after free in Performance Manager. Reported by Guannan Wang (@Keenan7310) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab on 2022-05-05 High CVE-2022-1860: Use after free in UI Foundations. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2022-02-15

CVE-2022-1860: Use after free in UI Foundations. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2022-02-15 High CVE-2022-1861: Use after free in Sharing. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2022-04-16

For a full list of Chrome 102’s patches, check out Google’s Chrome Releases blog post. These patches apply to all Chromium-based browsers, including Edge, Brave, and Opera, so update any of those browsers if you use them.

How to update Chrome to version 102

To update Chrome, click the three dots in the top right, hover over “Help,” then choose “About Google Chrome.” Allow Chrome to check for a new update: if it’s available, click “Relaunch.” When Chrome restarts, it should be running version 102.

[How-To Geek]