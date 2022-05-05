How eBay Australia’s Authenticity Guarantee Works When You’re Shopping for Luxury Handbags

As fashion consumers move more and more towards suitability, they’re looking for savvier ways to shop. We’re turning to thrifting, brick and mortar style, and online retailers like eBay to find those designer pieces and luxury handbags from years gone by that can refresh our wardrobes without contributing to the ever-growing fast-fashion problem.

Today, eBay Australia announced the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee service to pre-loved and new luxury handbags listed over $350. eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee aims to give Aussies peace of mind when shopping for men’s and women’s luxury handbags across 16 designer brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada.

According to Brooke Eichhorn, the Head of Luxury at eBay Australia “A handbag is listed every two minutes on ebay.com.au and Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada among our top brands purchased, luxury handbags have never been more in demand — whether making an investment purchase or looking for a rare vintage find. The biggest trend we’re seeing is a Y2K resurgence, as well as double-digit growth in brands like Fendi, Gucci and Saint Laurent over the last two years.

“We’re also seeing increasing numbers of Australians investing in luxury handbags that see their value increase over time, and they’re fast becoming an asset class of their own! eBay data shows the value of classic bags such as the Hermes Birkin, Dior Saddlebags and Chanel quilted bags have increased significantly over the last few years, with a rare Hermes Birkin sold for $USD98,000 (approximately $AUD136,000).”

So how does eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee work for luxury handbags?

Eligible items are identified by a blue tick on eBay. Once bought, they are expertly verified at eBay’s Sydney authentication facility — currently at no extra cost to the buyer or seller. Authenticators verify dozens of inspection points — packaging, handbag details, smell, and accessories — and check it against the seller’s listing description, so you’ll get exactly what you ordered. Once verified as authentic, each handbag receives a unique authentication card with detailed information about the item.

Will you be charged a fee for the Authenticity Guarantee?

Nope. Until further notice, eBay has announced that there is no additional fee for the Authenticity Guarantee for either the buyer or the seller. As part of the Authenticity Guarantee service, eBay covers the cost of authentication and tracked express delivery from the Authentication Facility to the buyer.

Who is providing the authentication services?

eBay’s team of professionally trained authenticators will be vetting and verifying each bag, using detailed physical inspection and advanced technical equipment in a state-of-the-art facility.

How long will the authentication process take?

After you purchase an eligible item, the seller is required to send the item to the Authentication Facility, where the Authenticators inspect the item within two business days of receipt. Once the item is verified, it will be sent to you with tracked express delivery, including signature on delivery. Nice!

What if the luxury handbag does not pass inspection?

If the Authenticators cannot verify the item’s authenticity or the item’s condition is not consistent with its listing, you (the buyer) will be notified and be issued a full refund to your original payment method.

All sounds pretty good, right? This whole new process means that you can feel confident spending your hard-earned cash.

It’s also worth pointing out, that you can also nab extra exclusive eBay fashion offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items for just $4.99 a month if you sign up to be an eBay Plus member while you’re at it.

You can read the entire FAQs of how eBay’s new Authenticity Guarantee works right here.