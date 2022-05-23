Clean Up This Click Frenzy With up to $350 off Dyson’s Cordless Vacuums

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and lose suction after three uses), but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy do we have some good news for you. Dyson is currently offering up to $350 off RRP on some of their most popular stick vacuums to celebrate Click Frenzy Mayhem!

While the official Click Frenzy Mayhem online shopping event hasn’t kicked off just yet, our friends over at Dyson have clearly decided to get the party started early. So if you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities — now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great Dyson sales.

Save $200 on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum

Save $300 on the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum

Save $200 on the Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra cordless vacuum

Save $350 on the Dyson V10 Absolute+ cordless vacuum

Keep reading to shop all the hefty discounts during the Dyson sale including the v7 motorhead, the v8 Absolute, the Outsize Absolute Extra and the V10 Absolute+.

Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuum was $599, now $399

The Dyson V7 motorhead is Dyson’s lightest cord-free vacuum that offers 30-minutes of fade-free suction. It also comes with a docking station, a no-touch bin emptying system and a direct drive cleaner head.

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum was $899, now $599

This will have the hairballs that have accumulated in the corner of your bathroom gone in a jiffy (sorry for being gross) with its powerful suction for versatile cleaning. This model has around 40-minutes of suction time and comes with two cleaner heads and four different tools.

Dyson V10 Absolute+ vacuum was $1,199, now $849

With slightly more suction power than the Dyson V8 Motorhead, this baby is the optimal choice for a home that requires a bit more of a deeper clean — particularly if you have pets or kids. You don’t have to worry about lumping around a cord or unit either because Dyson’s engineered this V10 Absolute+ to last for up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction without even plugging anything in. To make the deal sweeter, this one also comes with a bunch of different heads to suit different surfaces and cleaning needs.

Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra Vacuum was $1,449, now $1,249

This big Outsize Absolute Extra is the king of all cordless vacuum kings. Boasting the most powerful suction of any other cordless vacuum on the market, as well as a 150% bigger bin and 25% bigger cleaning head, this powerhouse would suit larger houses (think two-storeys and the like) that require a bit more deep cleaning and lasting suction compared to your regular joe. If sucking up stray hair is the bane of your existence, this cordless vac has got you covered with its anti-tangle conical brush bar, too. Thank us later, pals.

Gotta love a Dyson sale!

