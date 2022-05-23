Your Chicken Nuggets Recipe Needs a Little Fungi in It

If you want to serve up a fairly universally-adored snack food (for meat eaters) at your next gathering, chicken nuggets are generally a pretty safe bet. These golden mouthfuls of crunchy deliciousness are a popular option for good reason, but today we’re going to be sharing a fresh take on the chicken nugget recipe, written by celebrity chef Adam Liaw.
Following a study from Australian Mushrooms that highlighted a solid percentage of Aussies (59%) “have improved their diet and eating habits over the last 12 months” Liaw has teamed up with the veg, along with Kingsmore Meats, and designed a handful of recipes, including this one for mushroom and chicken nuggets.
Here’s how to make it at home.
Mushroom and chicken nuggets with Southern barbecue sauce
Serves: 40 nuggets | Preparation: 90 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes
What you’ll need for mushroom chicken nuggets:
- 1 cup cornstarch
- approx. 1-litre vegetable oil, for deep frying
Mushroom and chicken nuggets
- 250 g button mushrooms, halved
- 2 chicken breasts, diced
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp salt
Nugget batter
- 1 egg
- 1 cup water
- ¾ cup self-raising flour
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 1 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp American mustard
Smoky barbecue nugget sauce
- ½ cup tomato sauce cup ketchup
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp malt vinegar
- 1 tbsp American mustard
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
Directions for mushroom nuggets:
- Combine the mushroom, chicken, egg and salt in a food processor and process to a paste. Roll about a tablespoon of the mixture into a small ball and then press down to flatten into a nugget shape on a tray lined with baking paper. Repeat for the remaining mixture. Dust with cornflour and freeze for 30 minutes.
- Combine all the ingredients for the nugget batter and whisk to a smooth batter. Dip the nuggets into the batter and return to the tray and freeze for a further 1 hour. For the nugget sauce, mix the ingredients all together.
- Heat the oil to 150C and fry the nuggets for about 10 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool completely. Return the oil to 180C and fry for a further 2-3 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Serve with the nugget sauce.
And if you’d rather try a plant-based recipe instead, may we recommend this eggplant pizza dish next?
Log in to comment on this story!Log in