5 Horror Titles on Stan Guaranteed to Keep You up at Night

Horror movies and shows aren’t for everyone, but for those who love a bit of thrill with their Friday night binge session, there’s an abundance of choices. From slashers to psychological thrillers to monster movies, the horror genre spans far and wide, as does the selection of horror titles on Stan.

To help you find the best horror movie or series that will get your heart racing, we’ve narrowed down some of the top picks streaming on Stan.

Best horror movies and series streaming on Stan

Wolf Creek

Wolf Creek is one of Australia’s quintessential horror movies. The film follows a group of tourists who break down in the middle of the desert and are hunted down by a sadistic serial killer.

Wolf Creek was so popular it spawned a sequel and an original series on Stan.

Watch Wolf Creek here or the series here.

From

The new sci-fi horror series From terrified me from the trailer alone. The series takes place in a nightmarish town that traps everyone who enters and is surrounded by a forest full of terrifying nocturnal creatures. No, thank you.

From is made by the producers of Lost so you just know you’re in for as big a mystery as you are for thrills.

Check out From when it releases on Stan on May 27.

Scream (1996)

Scream is a classic. You can’t go past it. The slasher film to end all slasher films, Scream follows a series of murders that takes place in the typically quiet town of Woodsboro, California.

The killer’s identity is hidden behind a Ghostface mask, but this is a small town so it’s always someone you know.

Watch Scream here.

Sinister

Sinister has everything needed to be one of the scariest movies of all time and, according to science, it is just that.

The film, by Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, follows a true-crime writer who discovers a box of 8mm tapes detailing the murders he’s writing about. After watching them things take, well, a sinister turn.

Watch Sinister here.

IT (2017)

I had happily avoided clown movies my entire life until the IT remake came along in 2017. I have to admit it was pretty good, even if I watched half of it through my fingers.

IT takes place in the summer of 1989 where a small group of outcast kids band together to take down the shape-shifting supernatural monster that is terrorising the children of their town.

Watch IT here.

There you have five horror movies and series on Stan that are guaranteed to keep you up at night. Did we miss your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

If Netflix is more your speed, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best horror movies streaming over there too.