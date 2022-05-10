Revive All Your Old Winter Knits in Minutes With a Lint Shaver

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Have you ever put on your favourite knit jumper only to realise there’s some nasty pilling in the underarm or thigh area that’s made your fit look tired and worn? You’re not alone. Thankfully, there is a way you can bring both your favourite ‘fits and furniture back to life for under 50 bucks. I’m talking about the nifty little home-care appliances called fabric shavers (aka lint removers or pilling machines).

Any time clothes or furniture starts to pill, and it looks super worn, one of these little babies will sort you out. To use fabric shavers, you simply adjust the machine to cater for your particular fabric and the height required to remove the little pills and glide the shaver over the area in circular motions. Be sure the fabric is pulled taut in the areas you’re working on, and try to only use it when your fabric is laid on a flat surface, so you don’t accidentally cut through it.

As always, it’s important to also read your fabric shaver’s instructions before you plug ‘er in. We don’t want any wardrobe catastrophes.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best fabric shavers for under $50.

READ MORE Clean Speakers With A Lint Roller

The best fabric shavers you can buy online in Australia

Bring your clothes, carpets, lounges, car seats and more back to life with the OzStar Lint Remover. It’s a fast, simple way to remove unsightly pilling.

Buy the OzStar Lint Remover ($32.25) from Amazon here.

This little fuzz removing machine is portable, compact, and easy to use. It is suitable for sweaters, sweatshirts, pants, blankets and more. One quick shave and your clothes will be good as new.

Buy the Huhushop Portable Fabric Shaver ($33.24) from Amazon here.

This little baby can remove all types of lint within minutes without damaging clothes or fabrics. It’s quick and easy to use, so you can remove pilling confidently without cutting through the fabric.

Buy the ULTPEAK Fabric Shaver ($20.99) from Amazon here.

The Remington FuzzAway Fabric Shaver is lightweight and space-efficient, making it easy to keep your clothes in pristine condition. Plus, loose threads and fuzz collect in the removable storage compartment for easy disposal.

Buy the Remington FuzzAway Fabric Shaver ($49.67) from Amazon here.

Fitted with a dual handle for optimal ergonomics, this pilling machine is a gun for sorting your old jumpers and sweaters out. Whether they’re knit or cotton, its three-setting depth control caters for a customised fabric “shave” according to each piece’s particular fabric type.

You can buy the Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer ($39) from Amazon here.

Combined with a powerful suction and an efficient motor that shaves lint right off, this baby leaves your clothes clean and pill-free as if they were newly bought. It’s also small enough to fit in your bag or store in your car (chargeable via car charger) for on-the-go touch-ups, too.

You can buy the Magictec Lint Remover ($45.90) from Amazon here.

All you need to remove pilling from your clothes is some AA batteries and this chic little device. It also comes with three different blade sizes, so you can remove all kinds of pilling for a range of fabrics.

You can buy the Philips Fabric Shaver ($21.99) from eBay here.

Stop replacing old sweaters when all they need is a little TLC from a rechargeable lint remover. This one’s sharp and durable thanks to its long-lasting three-leaf blades, but rest-assured the bionic-honeycomb mesh will protect any fabric from being damaged. It also lasts for 30 minutes on a full charge which is more than enough time to make your clothes look good as new again.

You can buy the Rechargeable Electric Clothes Lint Remover ($12.64) from eBay here.