Wake Up, Ebay Has up to 60% Off Bedding and Mattresses Right Now

It’s well and truly starting to feel like winter. If you ask us, there’s nothing in this world that’s better than spending the cooler months hiding out in your bedroom under layers upon layers of cosy bedding and pillows — especially after spending an entire day in the office and braving the rain on your tram ride home. So, if you’re in a last-minute panic to give your bedroom the final oomph towards creating a snuggly hideout, you’re in luck. Why? Our friends over at eBay are throwing a fab bed sale, so come stock up on some mattresses, quilt covers, doonas, bed bases and more now.

Before we jump into it, though, it’s worth noting that you can also nab extra exclusive offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items if you sign up to be an eBay Plus member. It costs just $4.99 a month (or you can do a cheeky and get a free trial, then just cancel it once the month’s up for no charge).

Up to 60% off bed frames and bed bases

Low Modern Studio Bed Base ($219, usually $318)

If you’re in the midst of going through a whole bedroom transformation — new bed frame included — then it’s worth taking a peek at all the epic bed bases, and frames eBay’s got for up to 60% off.

Whether you’re after a super simple, minimalist Metal Bed Base ($139, usually $289) or this Low Modern Studio Bed Base ($219, usually $318) that gives you the illusion of having a ‘floating’ bed, we’re guaranteed you’ll be spoilt for choice. Alternatively, if your aesthetic requires a little bit of natural wood in order to tie in the rest of your furniture (while still keeping things modern and fresh), this Wooden Base Platform ($349, usually $598) proves to be the perfect middle ground.

You can even just go straight up bougie with this Pinewood Canopy Bed Frame ($489, usually $719) and sleep like a queen all night, every night. Poster beds will never not be an epic bedroom statement look if you ask us.

Not sure about any of these? If you can’t commit to a whole bed frame, sometimes just nabbing an interchangeable bed head like this Zinus Fabric Bed Head ($149, usually $318) can be a great idea when it comes to sprucing up your room for significantly less. Thank us later.

Free returns on mattresses

Zinus Top Pocket Spring Mattress ($399, usually $659)

While eBay doesn’t have 60% off their mattress offerings to complement their bed sale, they’ve been kind enough to offer free returns on a bunch of mattresses under this alternative bed sale tab.

Some have even got a few discounts slapped on them, too. One of them is this Zinus Top Pocket Spring Mattress ($399, usually $659), designed especially with patented iCoil individual pocketed springs to ensure full-body support and pressure relief. It’s also got a cheeky 10-year warranty attached in the unlikely event anything goes wrong. If you’re more of a memory foam person, there’s also this Zinus Double Memory Foam Mattress ($469, usually $491) made with breathable green tea infused foam, as well as ultra cooling gel foam to keep you cool while you sleep.

Voted #1 in 2017 for Canstar’s Best Mattress Brand awards, Sealy is one to be reckoned with because they deliver guaranteed quality and utmost performance. That’s why we couldn’t help but also include this Sealy Posturepedic Palazzo Firm Double Mattress ($2199) in the mix. Made with deep super soft foam to reduce pressure points and natural wool to keep you warmer in winter and cooler in summer, you’ve got a packaged deal here because, remember, a good mattress can truly control how well (or not well) you sleep.

Quilt covers and doonas for under $70

Cloud Linen Wave 100% Cotton Tufted Doona Cover Set Rust ($24.98, usually $49.95)

To put the cherry on the cake, we found some great sales on actual bedding as well, because hey, you can have a new frame and mattress without christening it with a fancy new duvet, right?!

You can shop a bunch here for under $70, including this gorgeous Cloud Linen Wave 100% Cotton Tufted Doona Cover Set Rust ($24.98, usually $49.95) if you want to give your room a subtle, earthy pop of colour. There’s also this classy Diamond Embroidery Pintuck Quilt Cover Set ($29) in blush for a pastel-themed aesthetic and a similar white one here for a minimalist look.

Add the matching Royal Comfort 1200 Thread Sheet Count White ($39.95, usually $169) set and some Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcases ($35.50), and you’ve got yourself the whole kit for less. Oh, and we should mention that studies show silk pillowcases are extra lush and better for your hair and face, so if that isn’t a sign, we don’t know what is.

Whilst you’re at it, if you need a new doona, you can finish off your bedspread with this new Royal Comfort Bamboo Blend Quilt Cover/Doona ($44.95, usually $159) that’s super breathable and hypoallergenic.

