What’s New on Prime Video in May 2022

If you asked me to list the top 10 shows I once loved that I would guess wouldn’t hold up in 2022, The Kids in the Hall would be at the top. And yet, Amazon has revived the series, which originally ran from 1989 to 1995 on Canadian TV and enjoyed a long life in syndication in the U.S. on Comedy Central, for a new season dropping on May 13.

It’s not that I think old episodes of the series are no longer funny; the sketches are as bizarre and off-putting (in a good way) as ever. But a lot of its signature gags — gags that play on gay stereotypes and lots of putting members of the all-male cast in drag for a laugh — are bound to hit different nearly three decades later. That said, the trailer seems to indicate the now sixty-something cast is at least aware of the fact that time has passed them by, even if Amazon hasn’t:

Other goodies coming to Prime Video in May: A new season of The Wilds (May 6), the teens-stranded-in-the-wilderness series that isn’t Showtime’s Yellowjackets; Lovestruck High (May 18), a dating reality series that sends a bunch of adults back to a “high-school-like environment” in search of love, which sounds highly traumatic, if you ask me; and Night Sky (May 20), a sci-fi drama in which Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons play a couple who discover a portal to another planet in their basement.

Here’s everything else on tap on Prime Video in May.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2022

Arriving May 1

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbour (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Road To Perdition (2002)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

Arriving May 6

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

Arriving May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

Arriving May 18

Lovestruck High (2022)

Arriving May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

Arriving May 20

Night Sky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

Arriving May 27