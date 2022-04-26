What’s New on Paramount+ in May 2022

Paramount keeps rebooting Star Trek, and I keep coming back, hoping whatever they’re trying now will hit like The Next Generation did back in the ‘90s (I am very old). Strange New Worlds is the latest attempt, and I’ll be damed if the trailer doesn’t make it seem like they’ve finally gotten it right.

Star Trek is a franchise — and I say this as a longtime adherent — that has always struggled when aiming for an audience larger than the geeks who already like Star Trek. The JJ Abrams reboot films are fun and flashy special effects romps, but they play more like action-packed Marvel movies than the kinds of ideas-first stories that fuelled the various classic series’ best episodes. For me, Discovery and Picard seemed to be expending too much energy chasing Prestige TV buzz and building out Game of Thrones-level lore. I like a lot about both of them, but they aren’t what I am looking for from an episode of Star Trek.

When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere on Paramount+?

Strange New Worlds looks like it might finally get the balance right when it premieres on May 5. The trailer promises to take us back to the earliest voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise under the command of Captain Pike (Anson Mount, who has hair so cool Shatner probably finds it personally offensive). It looks missions-focused, brightly coloured, and fun (instead of serious and brooding), and Rebecca Romjin gets to be the first officer, fulfilling a promise made in the unaired pilot of the Star Trek: TOS all those years ago. I’m onboard.

Also arriving on the streamer this month: The first season of Joe Pickett, which is apparently the highest-rated “Spectrum Originals” series ever, whatever Spectrum Originals is. The adaptation of the bestselling C.J. Box novels has been renewed for a second season, so now is your chance to catch up (while you figure out what a Spectrum Original is so you can watch season two live).

Here’s everything else coming in May — including a pretty strong list of old movies (watch Paper Moon!).

Paramount Plus Originals coming in May 2022

Arriving May 3

Never Seen Again premiere

Arriving May 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series premiere

Arriving May 11

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere

Arriving May 15

Joe Pickett premiere

Arriving May 20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premieres

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premieres

TV shows coming to Paramount+ in May 2022

Arriving May 11

Arriving May 18

Zac & Mia (Season 1 – 2)

Arriving May 25

Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)

Movies coming to Paramount Plus in May 2022

Arriving May 2

50 First Dates

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cabaret

Days Of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr. Mum

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Footpaths Of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Colour of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

Yours, Mine, & Ours

Arriving May 11

Allied

Arriving May 16