What’s New on HBO Max in May 2022

Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel The Time-Traveller’s Wife was a book that seemed aimed particularly at me. It’s set in Chicago, where I was living when it came out, and I enjoyed following along as the characters rode my busses and ate at my favourite brunch spot. It’s a closed-loop time travel story, which is the best kind (“Whatever happened, happened,” for you lingering Lost fans out there). And it’s a slightly sappy romantic tearjerker, and I am a slightly sappy romantic.
I was jazzed when the 2009 film adaptation was announced, and Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana seemed like really good casting as a couple whose relationship is fated to end from the start (though in a way, aren’t they all?) due to the latter’s uncontrollable, temporal genetic condition that causes him to bounce uncontrollably back and forth across his own timeline. That the movie was disappointing — a Cliff’s Notes version of the book — didn’t mean I didn’t cry at the end.
When does The Time-Traveller’s Wife premiere on HBO Max?
The Time-Traveller’s Wife is getting another chance, and with more room to breathe, as a six-episode HBO series from regular Game of Thrones director David Nutter and a script from Doctor Who’s Steven “Timey-Wimey” Moffat. My initial assessment is that the trailer isn’t “Chicago-y” enough, but the jury is still out until the first episode drops on May 15.
Other highlights from the May streaming schedule: The divisive fourth and almost certainly final film in The Matrix series, The Matrix: Resurrections, returns to HBO Max on May 10 after a few months off; both the haters and the rapturous adherents have had some time to cool off and reassess, so the discourse may proceed. You can also finally see meme machine Dear Evan Hansen (May 6) for yourself while you wait for season two of Hacks (May 12), a very good show starring Jean Smart as an ageing comedian trying to stay relevant with the help of a Gen-Z comic.
Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in May. Titles with (HBO) next to them are available on HBO and HBO Max; everything else is exclusive to HBO Max.
What’s coming to HBO Max in May 2022
Arriving May 1
- Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
- 47 Ronin, 2013
- Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
- At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
- An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
- The Big Sleep, 1946
- Back To School, 1986
- Bottle Rocket, 1996
- Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
- Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
- Chungking Express, 1994
- The Colour Purple, 1985
- Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
- Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
- Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970
- Domino, 2019 (HBO)
- Downhill, 1927
- Dragnet Girl, 1933
- Early Spring, 1956
- Early Summer, 1951
- The End of Summer, 1961
- Equinox Flower, 1958
- Eraser, 1996
- Fallen Angels, 1995
- Floating Weeds, 1959
- FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
- Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
- Good Morning, 1959
- Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
- Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
- High and Low, 1963
- Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
- Julie, 1956
- Killers, 2010 (HBO)
- Language Lessons, 2021
- Love and Baseball, 2021
- The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
- Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
- The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
- The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
- North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
- Poseidon, 2006
- Red Beard, 1965
- Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
- Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
- The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
- The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
- Sense and Sensibility, 1995
- Sliding Doors, 1998
- St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
- The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
- Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Tokyo Twilight, 1957
- Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
- Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
- Unbroken, 2014
- Underworld, 2003
- Underworld: Awakening, 2012
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
- Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
- W.E., 2011 (HBO)
- What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
- You, Me and Dupree, 2006
- Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Arriving May 5
- Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
Arriving May 6
- Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
- La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
Arriving May 7
- We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
Arriving May 9
- Get Hard, 2015
Arriving May 10
- Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
- The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
- Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
Arriving May 12
- Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Arriving May 13
- Hank Zipzer, 2014
- Old, 2021 (HBO)
- Smalls, Season 4
Arriving May 15
- The Time Traveller’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Arriving May 17
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
- The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
Arriving May 20
- Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
Arriving May 22
- Fast Foodies, Season 2
Arriving May 23
- Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
Arriving May 26
- Navalny
- That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Arriving May 27
- Blippi Special
- Blippi Visits
- Blippi Wonders
- Blippi: Learn With Blippi
- Ghost, Season 1
- Ghost, Season 2
- Stath Lets Flats
Arriving May 29
- The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
Arriving May 30
- Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Arriving May 31
- Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)
What’s leaving HBO Max in May 2022
May 14
- Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
May 24
- Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
May 25
- Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
- Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
May 27
- Doom, 2005 (HBO)
- Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)
May 31
- 27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)
- The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
- A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
- A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
- Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
- Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)
- Billy Elliot, 2000Bully, 2001 (HBO)
- Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
- Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
- Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
- Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)
- Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
- Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)
- Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008
- Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
- Extract, 2009 (HBO)
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
- Gloria, 1999 (HBO)
- Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
- How To Be Single, 2016
- Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
- Iris, 2001 (HBO)
- It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
- Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)
- Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
- Mama, 2013 (HBO)
- Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)
- Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)
- Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)
- Pulse, 2001 (HBO)
- Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
- Speed, 1994
- Stoker, 2013
- Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
- The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
- The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
- The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)
- The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
- The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
- The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
- The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
- The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
- The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
- The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
- The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
- The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
- This Is 40, 2012Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
- Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
- The Two Jakes, 1990Viva, 2007 (HBO)
- War Horse, 2011War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
- World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
- Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)
