What’s New on Disney+ in May 2022

Viewers who love Marvel, Star Wars, or both have something to look forward to on Disney+ in May. The service launched Moon Knight, the latest miniseries set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in March, and the final episode drops on May 4. You’ll also get an inside look at the show with the premiere of Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Night on May 11.
Disney+ is bringing another miniseries/behind-the-scenes film combo for Star Wars fans with the premiere of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27.
The story is set 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III and also stars Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor. The film Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which launches on Star Wars Day (May 4, duh), explores the making of the series that premiered late last year.
Finally, subscribers are also getting two original films that throw back to Disney’s roots: the Cinderella-inspired, music-heavy Sneakerella (May 13) and a live-action/animated hybrid Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (May 20).
Here’s everything arriving on the service in May.
Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in May 2022
- Moon Knight (finale on May 4)
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in May 2022
May 4
- Life Below Zero
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+ Original Film Premiere
May 11
- Just Like Me
- Mira, Royal Detective
- Something Bit Me!
- The Chicken Squad
- The Wizard of Paws
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Night — Disney+ Original Film Premiere
- The Quest
May 13
- Sneakerella — Disney+ Original Film Premiere
May 18
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo
- Secrets of the Zoo
May 20
- Shook
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers — Disney+ Original Film Premiere
May 27
- Bad Boys
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
- Mission Pluto
- Obi-Wan Kenobi — Disney+ Original Series Premiere
