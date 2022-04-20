What Minor Things Majorly Improved Your Sex Life?

I’m sure you’re great in bed. I’m sure you’re a god! But since you clicked on this article, you’re probably at least open to the idea that there could maybe, possibly be room for improvement in your sex life.

Sex is supposed to be fun. And while that’s obvious in theory, it can be harder to achieve in practice. We all have different sexual hang-ups and blindspots that can prevent our bedroom performance from reaching its full potential.

Growing up reading Cosmo sex tips, I was sure I would disappoint my future partners in the bedroom unless I implemented what I now know are wild feats of flexibility. At the very least, I was sure that good sex required getting resourceful with whatever you could find in the fridge. After all, even the most casual Cosmo reader knows about the doughnut technique. And every middle schooler knows about the grapefruit one. So while videos like this one are mostly just for laughs, beneath the laughter lurks a very real fear: What does it take to actually be good at sex? Will I ever be able to satisfy a man without raining the pantry first? (WARNING: Do not play that video on full volume, do not play it at work, and do not play it while eating your morning grapefruit.)

Movies and magazines set unrealistic expectations for what it takes to have a thriving sex life. In reality, it’s the little things that go a long way. As shown by this Reddit thread, some of the best sex tips all come down to relaxation, confidence, and playfulness. It’s not all fifty shades of stress.

I’m now turning to you, my worldly Lifehacker readers, to ask: What minor things have majorly improved your sex life?

Was it doing Kegels? Learning how to talk dirty without feeling awkward? What wisdom do you have about slowing down, speeding up, and stretching for hip mobility? Maybe there’s a particular toy you think everyone needs to know about, or you know the power of a well-placed pillow. Comment below what little tips and tricks were able to improve your sex life. Then, I’ll round them up to share with the wider world next week.