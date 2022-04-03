Easter Weather: Here’s What to Expect So You Can Start Planning Your Chocolate-Friendly Outfit

Easter is taking place quite late in 2022 but it’s never too early to start making plans. This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 15 until April 18. With the ANZAC day holiday only a week later, it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays.

Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.

What are seasonal weather predictions saying?

According to the oracle of all things weather, the Bureau of Meteorology, the forecast for February to May is likely to be wetter for most parts of Australia.

Here are the main points from the outlook:

April to June rainfall is likely to be above median for much of northern and eastern Australia, with small areas of south-west Australia likely to be below median. Elsewhere, there are roughly equal chances of above or below median rainfall.

April to June maximum temperatures are likely to be above median for western, northern and south-eastern parts of Australia.

Minimum temperatures for April to June are likely to be warmer than median across virtually all of Australia.

La Niña and other localised drivers are likely to be influencing this outlook.

It looks like the rain from our old friend La Niña is here to stay for a while longer, particularly for those in the east and central areas of the country. Not to mention things are expected to stay on the warm side – thanks, climate change!

For those in northern and eastern Queensland, BOM is predicting an increased chance of unusually high rainfall in February through April, so pay close attention to any flood warnings.

Temperature-wise, the BOM says there is an increased chance of unusually high maximum temperatures for Western WA, the central coast of QLD and parts of western Victoria and Tasmania. Meanwhile, unusually low maximum temperatures are predicted for much of the southern and eastern coasts of NSW.

As for our mate La Niña, the Bureau expects it will return to neutral some time in Autumn.

Australian capital city weather forecasts

Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, via Accuweather.

Sydney

Good Friday

Temperature: 23-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 1%

Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 22-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 6%

Weather: Mostly sunny, periods of cloud

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 23-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 73%

Weather: Cloudy with a couple of showers, thunderstorm in the afternoon

Easter Monday

Temperature: 22-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 80%

Weather: Periods of cloud and sunshine

Melbourne

Good Friday

Temperature: 23-14°C

Chance of rainfall: 10%

Weather: Cloudy, sun later on

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 23-13°C

Chance of rainfall: 7%

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 22-14°C

Chance of rainfall: 25%

Weather: Cloudy

Easter Monday

Temperature: 20-13°C

Chance of rainfall: 25%

Weather: Cloudy

Brisbane

Good Friday

Temperature: 26-18°C

Chance of rainfall: 56%

Weather: Mostly cloudy, rain in the afternoon

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 25-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 57%

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 25-19°C

Chance of rainfall: 56%

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 25-19°C

Chance of rainfall: 56%

Weather: Periods of cloud and sun

Canberra

Good Friday

Temperature: 20-10°C

Chance of rainfall: 2%

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 20-9°C

Chance of rainfall: 8%

Weather: Cloudy

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 20-9°C

Chance of rainfall: 25%

Weather: Cloudy

Easter Monday

Temperature: 21-9°C

Chance of rainfall: 25%

Weather: Cloudy

Darwin

Good Friday

Temperature: 35-23°C

Chance of rainfall: 1%

Weather: Cloudy, late showers

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 34-24°C

Chance of rainfall: 1%

Weather: Periods of clouds and sunshine

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 36-25°C

Chance of rainfall: 10%

Weather: Sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 36-25°C

Chance of rainfall: 40%

Weather: Sunny, possible storm in the afternoon

Adelaide

Good Friday

Temperature: 24-13°C

Chance of rainfall: 3%

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 24-12°C

Chance of rainfall: 2%

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 24-14°C

Chance of rainfall: 20%

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 24-14°C

Chance of rainfall: 20%

Weather: Partly sunny

Perth

Good Friday

Temperature: 27-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 2%

Weather: Cloudy

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 26-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 2%

Weather: Periods of cloud and sunshine

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 27-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 10%

Weather: Sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 26-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 20%

Weather: Mostly sunny

Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.