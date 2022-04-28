How Aussie Tennis Fans Can Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam

If King Richard has re-ignited your love for tennis (or maybe you never fell out of love with it in the first place) you’ll be glad to know that Wimbledon is coming up. The tennis championship to end all tennis championships is back in 2022 and we’re here to break down all the details Aussies need to know.

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is one of the four major Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world alongside the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

Interestingly, Wimbledon has a few different traditions to adhere to (classic British). For starters, it’s the only tournament still played on grass, which is considered the traditional tennis court surface.

Competitors must also adhere to a strict all-white dress code and the only advertising allowed at the court is by official sponsors.

Wimbledon 2022: When and where is it?

Wimbledon 2022 will mark the 135th edition of the tennis tournament. It is held at the All England Club on Church Road in London.

It is scheduled to take place from 27 June until 10 July 2022.

Who is competing?

As always, competition for the top spot at Wimbledon will be fierce. Last year’s winners include Novak Djokovic for the men’s singles and our very own Ash Barty for the ladies’ singles.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club made the call earlier in the month to ban Russian players from playing in this year’s Wimbledon event due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This means top tennis players like Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka will not be allowed to compete this year.

Chairman of the AELTC, Ian Hewitt, said in a statement:

“We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships.”

The lineup of matches at Wimbledon 2022 is still being confirmed but we’ll keep you posted on how is competing closer to the event date.

How can you watch Wimbledon in Australia?

Like all of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, Wimbledon can be streamed on Stan as part of Stan Sport.

A Stan Sport add-on costs an extra $10 on top of your regular Stan subscription, but it does have a 30-day free trial if you want to test the waters.

Last year Channel 9 also broadcast Wimbledon live on its free-to-air channels 9Gem and 9Now; offering options for those who don’t have a streaming subscription.