How To Watch the 21/2022 UEFA Champions League Final In Australia

The UEFA Champions League season is coming to an end for 2022 and the final match is quickly approaching. If you’re keen to watch the biggest game of the season at home from Australia, here’s everything you need to know.

While we may not yet know which teams are taking to the field, we do have a lot of other details to work through, so let’s get into it, shall we?

What games are yet to be played?

While the 21/2022 UEFA Champions League final is approaching, we still have the semi-finals to get through first. This will obviously determine our final two teams. Here are the games you’ll need to look out for.

Champions League 21/2022 Quarter-final games

Benfica vs Liverpool: April 6, 5:00 am AEST

Man City vs Atlético de Madrid: April 6, 5:00 am AEST

Villarreal vs Bayern: April 7, 5:00 am AEST

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: April 7, 5:00 am AEST

Bayern vs Villarreal: April 13, 5:00 am AEST

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: April 13, 5:00 am AEST

Atlético de Madrid vs Man City: April 14, 5:00 am AEST

Liverpool vs Benfica: April 14, 5:00 am AEST

Champions League 21/2022 Semi-final games

Man City vs Real Madrid: April 27, 5:00 am AEST

Liverpool vs Villarreal: April 28, 5:00 am AEST

Villarreal vs Liverpool: May 4, 5:00 am AEST

Real Madrid vs Man City: May 5, 5:00 am AEST

When is the UEFA Champions League final for 21/2022?

The 21/2022 UEFA Champions League final game will take place on May 29, 2022. The game is kicking off very early in the morning so if you’re keen to watch the game live you should set your alarm.

Here’s when the game starts in each time zone:

5:00 am AEST

4:30 am ACST

3:00 am AWST

How to watch the Champions League in Australia

Wouldn’t it be nice if all the sporting matches were on the same platform? It would be, but that’s unfortunately not the reality in our streaming landscape.

When it comes to the Champions League in Australia, you could once find games over on Optus Sport. That has since changed, however. Stan Sport has since taken over the broadcasting rights for the Champions League, so this is where you will find the remaining matches and the final game for the 21/2022 season.

On June 28, 2021, Stan announced that the service landed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). This includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League, and the UEFA Super Cup for the next three seasons.

So get your Stan Sport membership up and running if you’re hoping to catch any games from these comps in the coming seasons. A Stan Sports add-on is an additional $10 per month on top of your regular Stan membership fee (which ranges from $10 to $19 per month). You can sign up for a seven-day free trial if you like, however.

Will you be getting up in the wee hours to cheer your team on? Let us know who you’re rooting for in the comments below.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.