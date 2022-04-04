Use This Trick to Get PlayStation Plus Premium for Half the Cost (Before Sony Fixes It)

Last week, Sony announced its revamped “PlayStation Plus” subscription service, offering three different tiers that let you play games online, as well as access exclusive games. If you want access to all games offered, including PS2, PS3, and PSP options, you need to resign yourself to a $US120 ($167) per year subscription. Unless, of course, you use this workaround.

PlayStation Plus Premium essentially combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services: The former gives you access to online playback with some exclusive games, while the latter gives you access to a laundry list of games to play. As such, Sony will automatically enroll any existing PlayStation Now account into a PlayStation Plus Premium account when the service launches in June.

That got people thinking: Why not subscribe to PlayStation Now for a year, which is only $US60 ($83), and reap the savings on an account that’s supposed to cost $US120 ($167)? While the logic was solid, Sony was one step ahead. The company took down the option to buy PlayStation Now except for its monthly price: You can still subscribe for $US10 ($14) a month, but that works out to the same $US120 ($167) a year PlayStation Plus Premium costs.

However, deal-hunter Wario64 tweeted some good news: Sony was still offering the annual PlayStation Now subscription, but only from a specific link. If you follow that link and sign into your PlayStation account, you’ll be able to subscribe to Now for the year, which will turn into a PlayStation Plus Premium account for no extra charge.

PlayStation Now 12-month subscription is $59.99 on US PSN https://t.co/f6Hjq26CFP will convert to PlayStation Plus Premium in June ($119.99 a year value. includes ~400 PS4/PS5 games and ~340 PS1/PS2/PS3/PSP games) https://t.co/9SLXpURqjR pic.twitter.com/HuHUaY1hpf — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2022

However, the deal doesn’t end there. As it turns out, you can stack these subscriptions on top of each other. Because the purchase is tied to your PlayStation account, it’ll allow you to buy PlayStation Now for the following year. IGN has confirmed this stacking works, and, while no limit has been discovered, some users have stacked their subscriptions all the way through 2031.

Since PlayStation Now turns into PlayStation Plus Premium in just two months, you’re effectively buying the more expensive service for half the cost. For someone subscribing to Premium at $US120 ($167) a year, you’d spend $US1,080 ($1,499) subscribing from launch until 2031. Using this trick, you’d spend half that, $US540 ($750), saving over $US500 ($694).

The news is already circulating, so it’s only a matter of time before Sony makes an executive decision to kill this link, and the offer attached. If you know you’re going to subscribe to Premium anyway, you should consider this workaround while you still can.

How to save 50% off PlayStation Plus Premium right now

If you want to save yourself some serious money off PlayStation Plus Premium, go to this link on your browser (do not access via the PlayStation app). Sign into your PlayStation account, then follow the pages to purchase your year of PlayStation Now. You can then stack as many additional years of PlayStation Now (essentially PlayStation Plus Premium) as you like, saving 50% every time you do.

[IGN]