Throw Out These Recalled Disney Hand Sanitizers, FDA Says

Though hand sanitizer has been around for decades, it became indispensable at the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and since then, the product has been subject to a number of ironic recalls. Now, hand sanitizers featuring either Mickey Mouse or Baby Yoda on the label are part of another. The voluntary recall was prompted by concerns that the products may contain potentially dangerous chemicals, including a known carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports. Here’s what to know.

Why the hand sanitizers are being recalled

Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc., which imported the Mickey Mouse and Baby Yoda hand sanitizers, has issued a voluntary recall for both because of concerns they may contain dangerous chemicals, according to the FDA.

After testing the products, FDA officials found benzene — a chemical classified as a human carcinogen — in the Baby Yoda hand sanitizer, and methanol in the Mickey Mouse product. As of April 1, 2022, the FDA says that there have been no reports of adverse events related to either of the recalled hand sanitizers. While Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. imported the hand sanitizers, they were produced by a third-party manufacturer.

The products included in the recall

Currently, there are only two types of hand sanitizer included in this recall:

Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer

Ethyl Alcohol 68%

Blue colour

2.11 fl. oz bottle

MFG lot # 20D21

Expiration date: 6/30/2022

NDC # 74530-013-02

Label image: Mickey Mouse looking surprised

The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer

Ethyl Alcohol 68%

Blue/green colour

2.11 fl. oz bottle

MFG lot # 20E21

Expiration date: 9/30/2022

NDC # 74530-012-02

Label images: (1) Baby Yoda smiling and peeking out of their transportation; and (2) Baby Yoda wearing a cloak and hiding the bottom part of their face

What to do if you’ve purchased the recalled hand sanitizers

If you have any of the recalled hand sanitizer in your possession, the FDA recommends that you stop using and throw it out. To request a refund (or if you have any questions about the recall), contact Best Brands via email at [email protected].

And if anyone has experienced illness or injury that may be related to using these hand sanitizers, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately. They may also report their reaction to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, or by downloading this form and submitting it by regular mail or by fax.